Senior Emma Coolidge has announced she will attend Division III Juniata College to play basketball on Thursday, April 21.
Coolidge, the NTL Defensive Player of the Year, led the Lady Hornets in nearly every statistical category this season. She finished with 245 points (11.1 ppg), shot 72-for-111 (0.649) from the foul line, grabbed 164 rebounds, made 74 assists and 74 steals, blocked two shots, and registered three double-doubles. She finished her career with 565 points, 403 rebounds, 109 assists, 142 steals, and 9 blocked shots.
“I’m super excited. I felt really comfortable on campus and I really love my teammates and I couldn’t ask for a better support system to help me along in this process,” she said.
One of the things that attracted Coolidge to Juniata was its location.
“When I first got on campus I was so nervous at first, because its different than high school, but its such a beautiful campus. They care about you and want you to succeed not only in academics but in athletics, so that made me feel valued and important.”
Head coach John Davis is proud Coolidge is continuing her career at the next level.
“I’m very proud of her,” Coach Davis said. “I’ve known Emma for a long time, not just as an athlete but as a student, and its just really exciting to see her moving on to the next level to play basketball. Emma’s been very important to the team the last two years, she’s done a lot of things for us. She just made us go this year.”
Coolidge will enter her freshman year with an undecided major.
“I’m not going to lie I don’t know exactly what I want to do so I’m going to go exploratory. I’m looking forward to taking some clubs and being really involved with the school so that way I can see what I want to do in my future.”
WellsboroBasketball.com would like to congratulate Emma on continuing her academic and athletic careers at Juniata College.