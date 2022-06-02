Mansfield University baseball all-time strikeout leader Hunter DePrimo ’22 has signed with the State College Spikes of the Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft League.
To Learn more about the MLB Draft League, click here. To follow the Spikes and DePrimo this season, click here.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for Hunter,” Fourth-year head baseball coach Andrew Chalot said. “Last year in its first year over 40 players were selected in the MLB draft. Hunter will get a chance to showcase himself in his pursuit to play professional baseball.”
DePrimo will pitch his home games at the beautiful Medlar Field at Lubrano Park located on the campus of Pennsylvania State University.
The Draft League, featuring players from NCAA DI, DII, DIII, NAIA, Junior College and graduating high school seniors, gives top draft prospects an opportunity to showcase their skills against each other and boost their draft stock.
According to mlbdraftleague.com, “Draft League participants will receive unprecedented visibility to MLB Club scouts through both in-person observation and state-of-the-art scouting technology, and educational programming designed to prepare them for careers as professional athletes.”
The league features the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, the State College Spikes, the West Virginia Black Bears, the Williamsport Crosscutters, the Trenton Thunder and the Frederick Keys.
The MLB Draft League will be 68 games, starting in late May/early June and ending in early August. There will be a midseason break leading into the 2021 MLB Draft, with the second half of the season starting shortly after the conclusion of the Draft.
DePrimo, who was a mainstay at the top of the Mountaineers’ pitching rotation for over five seasons, finished his career by breaking the program-record for career strikeouts with 282. DePrimo fanned over 50 hitters during three seasons, while finishing with an unprecedented 83 as a junior and 75 as a senior.
As a senior, DePrimo continued his run by striking out 75 hitters, tied for 11th in the PSAC, while leading the Mountaineers in innings pitched (65.0), batting average against (.254) and tied for the lead in appearances and starts with 11.
Following junior season, DePrimo was tabbed a 1st-Team National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Preseason All-Atlantic Region after earning 1st-Team All-PSAC East and 2nd-Team NCBWA, D2CCA All-Atlantic Region and Atlantic-ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division II starting pitcher in 2021.
The right-hander ranked second in the PSAC with 83 strikeouts as he fanned double-digit hitters in four starts. DePrimo sat down a conference-leading 15 batters in a victory over Shepherd to earn NCBWA Atlantic Region Pitcher of the Week.
The Spikes open their season tomorrow, June 2 in Williamsport, Pa. where they will take on the Crosscutters at Historic Bowman Field. The club will return to University Park on Friday June 3 at the same time as they host the Crosscutters.