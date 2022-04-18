With his eighth strikeout of the afternoon, senior Hunter DePrimo set a new Mansfield University baseball program record with 263 career K's to highlight a pair of one-run victories over Lock Haven University in an action-packed Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division doubleheader on Friday afternoon, April 15. The Mounties stole game one, 12-11, before winning the nightcap, 5-1 (10 innings).
With the sweep, the Mounties (15-18, 7-7 PSAC East) clinch their second consecutive series victory and sit just one game out of the win column for the fourth and final PSAC East postseason berth. The Bald Eagles fall to 8-22 overall and 1-13 in conference.
The Mounties served as the home team in the opener and the visitors in the nightcap.
DePrimo, who broke Steve Micknich's previous record of 262 (1991-94), nearly tripled the LHU pitching staff in strikeouts with eight, while allowing just two runs through the opening 6 innings before the Bald Eagles started a comeback.
The Bald Eagles nearly stole the thunder of the afternoon, as they rallied for nine runs in the top of the seventh to tie the score 11-11.
However, the Mounties remained resilient, loading the bases with one out thanks to a walk by junior Josh Farina and back-to-back singles by seniors Assaf Lowengart and Samuel Freedman.
Senior Ben Osborne ended the contest with a walk-off walk to plate pinch runner sophomore Shay Gustafson to seal the Mountaineer victory, 12-11.
Junior Josh Colon (5-0) earned his team-leading fifth win on the mound, entering the game after multiple pitching changes to record the final out.
The Mounties outhit the Bald Eagles, 15-10, including five extra-base hits compared to LHU's one.
Osborne and freshman Ryan Verbonitz finished with two hits, a double, three RBI and a run scored to power the Mountaineer offense. Junior Brittain Shander, sophomore Marcus Nales and Freedman added doubles and an RBI, while sophomore Dylan Mercedes drove in a run and stole a base.
The Mounties scored a run in three straight innings leading up to the fifth, where they brought 12 hitters to the plate to score eight runs, extending their lead to 11-2. The rally was highlighted by a three-RBI double by Verbonitz.
For LHU, Matt Lingenfelter allowed the winning run in the seventh to land the loss, while Justin Lichtenwalner finished 3-for-4 with three RBI to lead their offense.
In game two, both offenses cooled down as the pitching became the story, as LHU scored the contest's lone run through five innings.
Fast forward to the top of the sixth where the Mounties struck for the equalizer when Lowengart led off the inning with a triple before coming around to score on a double by Freedman.
After two scoreless innings, the Bald Eagles loaded the bases with zero outs, putting the winning run on third base. However, freshman Austin Lewis buckled down to retire the side and keep the Mounties' hopes alive.
The Mounties rode the momentum into their half of the 10th, striking for four runs on five hits to go up 5-1. LHU got the first out of the inning before Shander and Farina recorded back-to-back singles to bring up Lowengart, who also singled to score Shander.
Freedman followed with a walk to load the bases before Osborne singled to plate two more insurance runs, making it 4-1. Mercedes capped off the rally with an RBI single up the middle.
Lewis remained on the mound, securing a double play after hitting the leadoff man to put LHU down to their final out.
Lewis allowed the next two runners to reach before handing the ball to game-one winning pitcher Colon, who halted the rally with a fly out to center, securing the victory.
Sophomore Eric Gustofson landed the no-decision, giving the Mounties a quality six innings, allowing just one run on five hits and fanning three. Lewis earned his first win, tossing 3 and 2/3 scoreless innings, while Colon landed his third save after recording the final out.
Shander (2B), Farina (2B) and Lowengart (3B, two runs, RBI) each recorded two hits and scored, while Mercedes, Osborne (two RBI) and Freedman (2B) drove in runs to lead the Mountaineer offense.
For LHU, Kevin Worek allowed just one run on five hits in seven-complete innings to land the no decision, while Joe Shannon collected two hits to lead the offense.