Mansfield University standout senior pitcher Hunter DePrimo earned his third all-region team and fourth postseason honor after being named to the Atlantic-ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division II 2nd-Team on Wednesday afternoon, June 2.
DePrimo is the first Mountaineer to complete the all-region trifecta since Anthony Renz ‘15 did so as a senior.
DePrimo, a 1st-Team All-PSAC East and 2nd-Team NCBWA and D2CCA All-Atlantic Region starting pitcher, started nine games, going 6-3 with a 3.98 ERA.
DePrimo ranked second in the entire PSAC with 83 strikeouts as he fanned double-digit hitters in four starts. The right-hander struck out 10 hitters against Lock Haven, 13 hitters against West Chester and Bloomsburg, before sitting down a conference-leading 15 batters in a victory over Shepherd to earn NCBWA Atlantic Region Pitcher of the Week.
DePrimo was a horse in the circle during the entire 2021 campaign where his six complete games placed him in a tie for first in the PSAC. DePrimo has struck out an unprecedented 207 hitters over just three full seasons.
DePrimo graduated in May with a degree in accounting.
The ABCA/Rawlings All-Region teams, featuring athletes from eight Div. II regions, are voted on by members of the American Baseball Coaches Association and the process is led by the ABCA NCAA Div. II All-America Committee.
ABCA/Rawlings All-Region first-team selections are nominated for ABCA/Rawlings All-America honors.
The ABCA, founded in 1945, is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level. Its over 13,000 members represent all 50 states and 25 countries. Since its initial meeting of 27 college baseball coaches in June 1945, Association membership has broadened to include eight divisions: NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA, Pacific Association Division, High School and Youth.
2021 Atlantic-ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Teams
First Team
Pos. Player Cl. School
C Luke Trainer Sr. Millersville PA
1B Matt Harrison Sr. West Virginia State WV
2B Jon Kozarian Jr. Slippery Rock PA
3B Luis Dominguez Sr. Wheeling WV
SS Ben Ross Fr. Notre Dame OH
INF Anthony Stehlin Jr. Concord WV
OF Tommy Pellis Jr. Seton Hill PA
OF Derek Orndorff Sr. Seton Hill PA
OF Jared Carr Sr. Shepherd WV
OF Caleb Walls Gr. Shepherd WV
DH Justin Horn Sr. West Chester PA
P Dylan Heid Sr. Pitt-Johnstown PA
P Jeff Taylor Sr. Millersville PA
P Logan Campbell Sr. Charleston WV
P Ethan Lauchart Sr. West Virginia State WV
RP Michael Krauza Gr. Mercyhurst PA
Second Team
Pos. Player Cl. School
C Connor Hamilton Jr. Slippery Rock PA
1B Mike Ferrara Jr. West Chester PA
2B Zack Saryeldin Jr. Concord WV
3B Evan Antonellis Jr. Concord WV
SS Jacob McCaskey Jr. Cal U PA
INF Kyle OFier Jr. Bloomsburg PA
OF Bren Taylor So. Millersville PA
OF Cole Friese Sr. Millersville PA
OF Matthew Gibson Sr. Mercyhurst PA
OF Luke Cantwell Jr. West Chester PA
DH Tre’von Smith Jr. Glenville State WV
P Hunter DePrimo Sr. Mansfield PA
P Nick Riggle Sr. Cal U PA
P Ben Vicini Sr. Seton Hill PA
P Trent Abernathy Sr. Concord WV
RP Albert Baez Jr. Wheeling WV