Mansfield University standout senior pitcher Hunter DePrimo earned his third all-region team and fourth postseason honor after being named to the Atlantic-ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division II 2nd-Team on Wednesday afternoon, June 2.

DePrimo is the first Mountaineer to complete the all-region trifecta since Anthony Renz ‘15 did so as a senior.

DePrimo, a 1st-Team All-PSAC East and 2nd-Team NCBWA and D2CCA All-Atlantic Region starting pitcher, started nine games, going 6-3 with a 3.98 ERA.

DePrimo ranked second in the entire PSAC with 83 strikeouts as he fanned double-digit hitters in four starts. The right-hander struck out 10 hitters against Lock Haven, 13 hitters against West Chester and Bloomsburg, before sitting down a conference-leading 15 batters in a victory over Shepherd to earn NCBWA Atlantic Region Pitcher of the Week.

DePrimo was a horse in the circle during the entire 2021 campaign where his six complete games placed him in a tie for first in the PSAC. DePrimo has struck out an unprecedented 207 hitters over just three full seasons.

DePrimo graduated in May with a degree in accounting.

The ABCA/Rawlings All-Region teams, featuring athletes from eight Div. II regions, are voted on by members of the American Baseball Coaches Association and the process is led by the ABCA NCAA Div. II All-America Committee.

ABCA/Rawlings All-Region first-team selections are nominated for ABCA/Rawlings All-America honors.

The ABCA, founded in 1945, is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level. Its over 13,000 members represent all 50 states and 25 countries. Since its initial meeting of 27 college baseball coaches in June 1945, Association membership has broadened to include eight divisions: NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA, Pacific Association Division, High School and Youth.

2021 Atlantic-ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Teams

First Team

Pos. Player Cl. School

C Luke Trainer Sr. Millersville PA

1B Matt Harrison Sr. West Virginia State WV

2B Jon Kozarian Jr. Slippery Rock PA

3B Luis Dominguez Sr. Wheeling WV

SS Ben Ross Fr. Notre Dame OH

INF Anthony Stehlin Jr. Concord WV

OF Tommy Pellis Jr. Seton Hill PA

OF Derek Orndorff Sr. Seton Hill PA

OF Jared Carr Sr. Shepherd WV

OF Caleb Walls Gr. Shepherd WV

DH Justin Horn Sr. West Chester PA

P Dylan Heid Sr. Pitt-Johnstown PA

P Jeff Taylor Sr. Millersville PA

P Logan Campbell Sr. Charleston WV

P Ethan Lauchart Sr. West Virginia State WV

RP Michael Krauza Gr. Mercyhurst PA

Second Team

Pos. Player Cl. School

C Connor Hamilton Jr. Slippery Rock PA

1B Mike Ferrara Jr. West Chester PA

2B Zack Saryeldin Jr. Concord WV

3B Evan Antonellis Jr. Concord WV

SS Jacob McCaskey Jr. Cal U PA

INF Kyle OFier Jr. Bloomsburg PA

OF Bren Taylor So. Millersville PA

OF Cole Friese Sr. Millersville PA

OF Matthew Gibson Sr. Mercyhurst PA

OF Luke Cantwell Jr. West Chester PA

DH Tre’von Smith Jr. Glenville State WV

P Hunter DePrimo Sr. Mansfield PA

P Nick Riggle Sr. Cal U PA

P Ben Vicini Sr. Seton Hill PA

P Trent Abernathy Sr. Concord WV

RP Albert Baez Jr. Wheeling WV

