The Mansfield Destroyers (2-1) were able to come from behind in their home contest against the Danville Gliders (1-1) on Thursday, June 10 as they claimed their second consecutive victory with a score of 13-9.
The Glider’s offense was able to get off to an exceptional start in the first inning, as they used two hits and took advantage of a few errors from the Destroyers to score three runs and take control of the game early.
Two of their three runs were scored on an error at third base that pushed Danville’s Zachary Clough and Kyle Gurney.
Tyler Ross would score the final run of the inning on a putout before the inning ended on a pop-fly to center field.
Danville would add one more run in the top of the third inning on an RBI single from Logan Burrill but Mansfield would start to claw back in the bottom of the frame.
Michael Cervantes would open up the scoring for the Destroyers as he used a double to left field to score teammate Randall Hien to start their rally.
Theron Schilling would pick up a huge two-out-two RBI single that scored Cervantes and Bryce Porter and closed the gap to 4-3 after three innings of play.
For the final six innings of the contest, the Destroyers took control.
They would take their first lead of the day in the fifth inning where they added another three runs on the back of four walks that pushed them to a 6-4 advantage.
They would continue to pour on the runs in the subsequent innings, as they outscored Danville 7-5 down the stretch to capture their second win and complete the comeback for the Destroyers.
Schilling put together an impressive batting performance in the win and finished 3-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored in the win.
Cervantes also had a big day and went 3-5 on the day with three RBIs and two runs scored in the victory.
Cervantes is off to a hot start for the Destroyers this season, and in his past two games is batting 7-10 with eight RBIs, one home run, three doubles and six runs scored.
Also adding hits for the Destroyers were Hien, Porter, Willie Schwarick, John Whooley and Will Yarbro as the Destroyers topped the 10-hit and 10-run mark for the second consecutive game.
On the mound, the Destroyers deployed a plethora of pitchers with Hunter Kendall taking on the bulk of the load with 5.2 innings pitched while allowing five hits, four runs (three earned) and struck out one batter.
Isaac Snyder threw 1.1 innings for the Mansfield team and allowed three hits and one run while both Cody Shimp and Matt Kahn put in one inning of work for Mansfield.
The Destroyers now hit the road on Friday, June 11 for a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. against the undefeated Genesee Rapids at Houghton College.