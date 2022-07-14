After ripping off four-straight wins last week, the Mansfield Destroyers (8-19-1) have now dropped their four contests over the week as they head into their All-Star game on Tuesday, July 12.
To kick off their week, the Mansfield team headed on the road to face Hornell on Wednesday, July 6 but were topped by a score of 12-3.
The potent Destroyers’ bats from the previous week cooled off in their loss and produced just seven hits on the afternoon with Sam Parks, Cole Peterson and Robinson Baez accounting for two each.
The other hit was credited to Justin Murray during the contest and Baez and Tyler Walters added the only RBIs on the day for the Destroyers squad.
The contest would remain close for the first three innings, with Hornell only holding a 2-1 advantage, but a three-run fourth inning would propel Hornell to a lead they wouldn’t relinquish and closed the door on Mansfield in the eighth where they plated another five runs after Mansfield closed the gap to 7-3.
In their second contest of the week, Mansfield had their only home game of the stretch but was unable to capitalize on the advantage as they fell to the Genesee team by a tight score of 6-3.
Mansfield would get out to an early lead, with two runs in the bottom of the first and one in the bottom of the second, and held a 3-1 advantage heading into the fourth.
But Genesee would find their groove on not only offense but defensively as well as they took the lead with a three-run fourth inning and didn’t allow another Mansfield run throughout the remainder of the evening.
They would notch two insurance runs n the top of the eighth to pick up the win and hand Mansfield their second consecutive loss.
The Mansfield offense would once again struggle to string together hits, and only had six on the day.
Baez, John Gaudreau, Tyler Ciarlo, Jake Houtz, Jonathon Haines and Julien Monks would all add one hit with Baez, Gaudreau and Ciarlo adding RBIs as well.
In the third tilt of the week for Mansfield, the Destroyers would travel to Danville on Saturday, July 9 and despite finding much more success on offense, were unable to stifle the Danville offense as they dropped the contest by a score of 14-8.
Danville would lead for the first three innings of play and entered the fourth with a 3-2 lead before Mansfield would get things going.
They would plate five runs in the top of the fourth, but Danville would immediately respond in the bottom of the fame with four of their own to tie the game at 7-7.
Danville would pull away behind a five-run sixth inning and would score two more in the bottom of the eighth to grab the win by a count of 14-8.
Despite the loss, Mansfield would start to produce on offense where they racked up 11 hits on the day, led by an incredible day from Baez who went 4-5 with three runs scored and an RBI in the loss.
Also with a huge day in the batters’ box was Parks who went an efficient 3-5 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Marcus Johnson would also produce for the Destroyer’s offense where he went a perfect 2-2 with three walks and two RBIs while Gaudreau and Walters would each an RBI in the loss.
In the final action of the week for Mansfield, they would once again be on the road as they traveled to Olean on Sunday, July 10, and were toppled by a lopsided score of 17-2 in just seven innings of play.
Mansfield would get the first run of the day on the board, but from that point on it was all Olean as they outscored the Destroyers 16-1 in the subsequent innings including an 11-run fifth that put the game away early.
Mansfield would collect just three hits in their fourth straight loss, with Baez continuing to shine for the Destroyers as he collected one hit (a double), one run scored and one RBI.
The other two hits came from Johnson, who would also add an RBI.
Mansfield now has a four-day break before returning to regular-season action and will be back in action at home on Thursday, July 14 at 6 p.m. as they Genesee at 5:30 p.m. and will look to end their current slide.