The Mansfield Destroyers (8-14-1) have bounced back after a rocky start to their 2022 summer season and after falling to 1-10-1 have won eight of their last 12 games to claw back in the standings in the Western Division.
In their previous four games, the Destroyers were able to come up with three wins over the fourth of July weekend into the week and opened things up on Saturday, July 2 with a tight victory over the Genesee Rapids at home by a score of 8-7 and also a Tuesday night victory over Danville.
After falling behind early in the first few innings, the Destroyers would finish the contest strong with a five-run sixth inning that proved to be the difference-maker as they staved off a late run by the Rapids to capture the victory.
The Rapids would burst out in the first two innings to a 4-0 lead before the Destroyers would answer back in the bottom of the second inning to get on the board.
After Jake Houltz, Thornell and Marcus Johnson all reached base, with two outs on the board, Sam Parks would draw a walk that would give Mansfield their first run of the day.
One batter later, Thornell would take advantage of a wild pitch at the plate and scored the second run for Mansfield to draw the score to 4-2 before the ending came to a close.
The Destroyers’ defense and pitching would tighten up in the next few innings, and after giving up four early runs would hold the Rapids scoreless through the fifth inning to keep themselves close.
In the fourth inning, the Destroyers would string together some hits and Parks would capitalize with two outs on the board with an RBI single that sent Johnson across the plate again to bring the score to 4-3.
After shutting the Rapids out in the previous three innings, they would respond with a big two-run inning in the top of the sixth that was highlighted by a series of walks that scored two runs and gave them a three-run cushion heading into the bottom of the frame by a score of 6-3.
But the Destroyers would put together their best batting inning of the game in the bottom of the inning, and after the first three batters of the inning all reached base and loaded the diamond, Mansfield would knock in five runs with a mixture of solid base running and an RBI-single by Robison Baez.
The Rapids would threaten late with a run in the top of the eighth to bring the score to 8-7, but the Destroyers would hold on for the victory by that same score.
The Destroyers would once again showcase their stellar hitting, recording 12 total hits with Tyler Walters recording a team-high three on the day.
Parks would lead the way in RBIs with a two-on-one hit while both Thonrell and Johnson would add two hits as well.
Brayden Horton, Josh Gaudreau, Baez, and Hout scored one hit each in the win.
In their following action of the holiday weekend, the Destroyers hosted a double-header on Monday, July 4 where they swept the Olean team in both contests by scores of 11-1 and 2-3 to claim their sixth and seventh wins of the year.
Mansfield would open up the double header with a commanding 11-1 win that saw them lead wire-to-wire during the contest.
The Mansfield batting was steady in the game with seven players recording hits and both J Erdhart and Baez each collecting two hits and one RBI to lead the way.
Ciarlo would bat in a team-high three RBIs in the win while Parks and Scott also had RBIs.
On the mound, Mansfield would get an impressive performance from Carney who grabbed the start and the win as he went four innings allowing one hit, no runs, and striking out five batters.
In relief, Peterson and Parks would hold on for the win and allowed just three hits and one run in their combined three innings on the bump.
In the back half of the double header, Mansfield would come away with another win but by a much closer margin as they held on for a 3-2 win in a low-scoring contest to cap off their 3-0 holiday weekend.
The Destroyers would battle back late from a 1-0 deficit and tie things up in the fourth but would need some late-game magic to capture the victory.
Olean would regain their lead in the top of the sixth to push their advantage to 2-1, but Mansfield would get two runs late to pull off a walk-off win by a 3-2.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Destroyers would get their first hit with one out from Parks who would start things off with a single.
Horton would be up to the plate next and would knock a double into the outfield that would tie things up at two apiece as Parks crossed home plate.
After Baez would enter the game for Horton as a pinch-runner, Walters would be the next batter and would get some help from the Olean fielding.
An error by the third baseman would allow Walters to reach first base while Baez cruised in for the game-winning run that pushed the Destroyers to their seventh win in a dramatic fashion.
Parks and Peterson would lead Mansfield in hitting as both recorded two hits while Walters, Haines, Thornell, and Horton would each add hits with Horton and Justin Murray adding the only two RBIs for Mansfield in the win.
The Destroyers would also get another quality pitching outing from Houtz, who went five and 1/3 innings on the day and relinquished just six hits and two runs.
Erhardt would close things out in the final one and 2/3 innings and allowed just one hit and no runs to help Mansfield capture the win.
The resurgent Destroyers continued their strong run with yet another win on Tuesday, July 5 where they pummelled the Danville squad 14-4 for their fourth-straight victory.
In the win, Mansfield would use 12 hits to plate 14 runs and after trailing in the first inning 2-0 would outscore Danville 12-2 down the stretch for a commanding victory.
Mansfield had four players, Gaudreau, Walters, Cialro and Johnson record two hits while Houtz had a team-high three RBIs and Horton and Gaudreau each adding two as well in the win.
Mansfield would get solid outings from Johnathan Haines and Kannon Vanduzer on the mound, and the combo combined to allow just 10 hits, four runs while striking out four batters on the day.
The Destroyers will look to keep their hot-streak going and will be back on the diamond on Wednesday, July 6 with a double-header in Hornell starting at 4 p.m.