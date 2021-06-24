MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Destroyers (8-3) were able to hold off a late surge by the Rochester Ridgemen (4-8-1) to pick up their seventh victory of the season by a score of 6-5.
The Destroyers were led with an outstanding outing for pitcher Cody Shimp, who in seven innings allowed just two earned runs on eight strikeouts.
The game moved quickly in the opening innings, with neither team cracking the scoreboard until the bottom of the fourth inning.
Mansfield opened the scoring as they were able to hang two runs to push the score to 2-0.
The Destroyers would strike again in the bottom of the sixth, scoring another two runs in the frame but the Ridgemen would start to mount their comeback in the final three innings of play.
The Ridgemen would use a two-run top of the seventh inning to close the gap to 4-2, but Mansfield would once again pour in two runs in the bottom of the inning to give them a 6-2 cushion heading into the final two innings of play.
Rochester would score three unanswered runs in the final two innings, with the relief group of Connor Hong, Matt Kahn and Landon Higgerson able to finally put the game away and come out with a slim 6-5 victory.
After a slow start to the contest, the Destroyer’s batters were able to get things going in the middle innings of play, with John Wooley leading the way with a perfect 3-3 day at the plate and scoring two runs.
Chay Yeager also had multiple hits, finishing 2-4 with an RBI, while Blake Murray was able to lead the team in RBIs with three while going 1-3 with a double.
Also with an RBI was Bryce Porter who finished the day 1-4 with two runs scored and one RBI.
Michael Cervantes also picked up a hit on the day going 1-3 with one run scored and two walks. He’s now in the top-two in the league in three stats in the New York Collegiate Baseball League as he leads in batting average (0.480), just behind teammate Whooley who is batting an impressive 0.500, home runs (1) and in RBIs (11) so far in 2021.
The Destroyers next contest was a scheduled doubleheader against the SYR Saltcats, where they fell by a score of 7-3 on Saturday, June 19 in a six-inning rain-shortened game.
The second half of the doubleheader was canceled due to rain, while their contest on Sunday against the Cortland team was also canceled due to poor field conditions.
In their final contest of the week, the Mansfield team hosted Danville and was able to rack up 15 hits in an 8-5 win on Tuesday, June 22.
In the victory, Mansfield was led by a huge 5-5 night by Lucas Costello who had four runs scored and two RBIs in the win while also adding two home runs on the day.
Yeager also added three hits on the day while Cervantes and Schwarick both had two hits while Schwarick added a team-high three RBIs during the win and went 2-5 with two home runs as Mansfield hit a season-high four homers in the win.
The Destroyers now sit on top of the Western Division with a record of 8-3 and are just ahead of the Genessee Rapids (6-4-1) in the standings so far in 2021.