MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Destroyers (7-2) were able to hold off a late surge by the Rochester Ridgemen (2-7) to pick up their seventh victory of the season by a score of 6-5.
The Destroyers were led with an outstanding outing for pitcher Cody Shimp, who in seven innings allowed just two earned runs on eight strikeouts.
The game moved quickly in the opening innings, with neither team cracking the scoreboard until the bottom of the fourth inning.
Mansfield opened the scoring as they were able to hang two runs to push the score to 2-0.
The Destroyers would strike again in the bottom of the sixth, scoring another two runs in the frame but the Ridgemen would start to mount their comeback in the final three innings of play.
The Ridgemen would use a two-run top of the seventh inning to close the gap to 4-2, but Mansfield would once again pour in two runs in the bottom of the inning to give them a 6-2 cushion heading into the final two innings of play.
Rochester would score three unanswered runs in the final two innings, with the relief group of Connor Hong, Matt Kahn and Landon Higgerson able to finally put the game away and come out with a slim 6-5 victory.
After a slow start to the contest, the Destroyer's batters were able to get things going in the middle innings of play, with John Wooley leading the way with a perfect 3-3 day at the plate and scoring two runs.
Chay Yeager also had multiple hits, finishing 2-4 with an RBI, while Blake Murray was able to lead the team in RBIs with three, while going 1-3 with a double.
Also with an RBI on the day was Bryce Porter who finished the day 1-4 with two runs scored and one RBI.
Michael Cervantes also picked up a hit on the day going 1-3 with one run scored and two walks and is now in the top-two in the league in three stats in the New York Collegiate Baseball League as he leads in batting average (0.480) just behind teammate Whooley who is batting an impressive 0.500, home runs (1) and in RBIs (11) so far in the 2021 season.
The Destroyers will now host a double-header on Saturday, June 19 where they will take on the SYR Saltcats (4-6) with the first game slated for 1:30 p.m.
The Destroyers currently sit just one half-game ahead of the Genesee Rapids (6-2) in the Western Division after winning seven of the last eight contests of the season which includes five consecutive wins.