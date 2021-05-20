The Destroyers announced on Tuesday, May 18 the signing of Zane Armson from Division I University of Richmond Spiders to round out the 2021 roster.
Armson is from Montoursville and is a 6’5, 205-pound freshman right-handed pitcher.
Armson graduated from Loyalsock Township High School in 2020 where he earned three varsity letters in baseball.
He helped lead Loyalsock to a PIAA District 4 AAA Runner-up finish in 2018 and a 2019 Backyard Brawl Championship.
Armson earned Backyard Brawl All-Tournament Team honors and was the 2019 Backyard Brawl Tournament MVP. Earned a Babe Ruth State Championship in 2018 and was the Mid-Atlantic Region runner-up while playing for West End in Williamsport.