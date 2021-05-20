Destroyers sign Armson

The Destroyers announced on Tuesday, May 18 the signing of Dane Armson. 

 photo provided

The Destroyers announced on Tuesday, May 18 the signing of Zane Armson from Division I University of Richmond Spiders to round out the 2021 roster.

Armson is from Montoursville and is a 6’5, 205-pound freshman right-handed pitcher.

Armson graduated from Loyalsock Township High School in 2020 where he earned three varsity letters in baseball.

He helped lead Loyalsock to a PIAA District 4 AAA Runner-up finish in 2018 and a 2019 Backyard Brawl Championship.

Armson earned Backyard Brawl All-Tournament Team honors and was the 2019 Backyard Brawl Tournament MVP. Earned a Babe Ruth State Championship in 2018 and was the Mid-Atlantic Region runner-up while playing for West End in Williamsport.

