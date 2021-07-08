The Mansfield Destroyers (15-5) were able to pick up three wins in their four contests over the week, but the Hornell Dodgers (15-6-1) have found a way to slip past them for first place in the Western Division.
They lead by just one percentage point in the standings with roughly half the schedule in the books.
During their opening game of the week on Friday, July 2, the Destroyers were able to pick up a 4-2 victory over Dansville and were led by a stellar pitching performance from Chic Degautano who went six innings and only allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits.
Michael Cervantes and Blake Murray led the way batting as they both collected two hits on the night while scoring one run.
In the second half of their double-header against Danville, the Destroyers were blanked for the first time during the 2021 summer as Danville picked up a 1-0 win.
The Destroyers were able to bounce back in a big way in their next two contests of the week as they won over Genessee on Monday, July 5 by a score of 7-3 for their 15th win of the year.
Mansfield used a two-run first inning to gain the lead early and a three-run fourth inning to put the game out of reach and pick up the victory.
Nico Ryder was able to stifle the Genesee squad for a majority of the contest and didn’t allow any runs until the seventh inning where he gave up his only two runs of the night.
He was able to strike out nine batters in the win for the Destroyers.
Cody Shimp was able to finish the game off in the final inning for the Destroyers.
Mansfield matched the pitching performance with a big night swinging the bat and racked up 10 hits with two extra-base hits.
Cervantes led the way with three hits while Tyler Castelli and Theron Schilling added two hits in the win.
In their final contest of the week, the Destroyers picked up another win as they topped Rochester in a rain-shortened contest on Tuesday, July 9 by a score of 10-7 in six innings.
The offense was once again led by Cervantes who went 4-5 in the game with three RBIs and two runs scored.
The Destroyers will be back in action at home on Thursday and Friday, July 8 and 9 at 5:20 p.m. where they will take on Genesee and Hornell respectively.