MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Destroyers (29-8-1) wrapped up the regular season New York Collegiate Baseball League title on Saturday, July 24 with a 2-1 day where they split games with Rochester and topped Genesee to finish with the highest point total in the NYCBL at 59.
They secured a first-round bye in the playoffs and hosted their first playoff game on Tuesday, July 27 against the Hornell Dodgers.
During the contest, Hornell blistered the Destroyers by a score of 14-5 and gave themselves a 1-0 lead in a best of three series over the Destroyers.
The game remained tight throughout the first three innings, with neither team scoring and only recording a combined three hits.
But the Hornell team would start to rally in the fourth inning, stringing together two doubles with runners on base to score three runs. The Destroyers would settle in and get out of the inning highlighted by an incredible throw to third base that caught a runner stealing.
The Destroyers would be unable to answer in the bottom of the inning despite having two runners on base and one runner in scoring position.
The Dodgers would open up the game in the bottom of the frame, recording seven total hits with two doubles and nine runs scored to blow the game open.
The Destroyers normally steady pitching staff struggled and had two pitching changes in the inning before Matt Kahn got Mansfield out of the inning with the score of 13-0.
The Destroyers would attempt to claw back from the deficit, and scored five runs throughout the next four innings, but it wasn’t enough as Hornell cruised to a 14-5 victory and a 1-0 series lead as they head back home for their next contest.
In the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings the Destroyers started to find some traction, with James Broderick recording an RBI double, Will Yarbro hitting an RBI single, Will Shwarick with a one RBI homerun and Bryce Porter with an RBI sacrifice fly.
They also recorded six of their seven total hits in that span with three extra-base hits.
The normally dominant Mansfield pitching staff struggled against Hornell, as they gave up 14 hits and 14 runs while walking six batters.
Four pitchers took the mound for Mansfield in the loss. Nico Ryder took the start and also was credited with the loss, pitching 4.1 innings and allowing seven hits and eight earned runs while striking out three batters.
Kyle Smith, Matt Kahn, and Tanner Kizis combined for the next 4.2 innings and allowing four earned runs and six runs total.
Offensively, Randall Hein, Tyler Castelli, Michael Cervantes, Schwarick, Broderick, Yarbro and Porter all recorded hits in the win. Castelli, Schwartick and Broderick all added RBIs and Porter with two RBIs while batting 1-1 on the day.
The Hornell team’s offense was extremely potent in the game one of the playoff series, as they had four players record multiple hit and seven total players recording hits in the win.
Chris Penna ended his day 2-5 with three RBIs and Matt Staker also had a big day going 1-4 with three RBIs.
Also with a big day was Jordyn Smith who had a team-high three hits while also batting in an RBI and scoring two total runs.
The Destroyers played their next playoff contest on the road on Wednesday, July 28 at 7 p.m. with a chance to even the series.
If the Destroyers win, they will be back in action on Thursday, July 29 at Shaute Field in Mansfield with an opportunity to move on in the NYCBL Playoffs.