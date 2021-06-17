MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Destroyers (6-2) have been rolling through the opening portions of the season, and after falling in their season-opener to Rochester they have rolled to seven wins in their last eight contests over the week.
The Destroyers began their week with a 19-0 trouncing of Hornell on Wednesday, June 9 in their home-opener.
Ace pitcher Kyle Smith put together an extremely effective outing on the mound, going six innings and only allowing one hit and four total baserunners while recording seven punch-outs and no runs in a nearly perfect performance.
Kyle Murray came into the game to finish things off in the seventh inning and went one inning while allowing just one hit and no runs.
The Destroyers came out of the gates on fire, scoring six runs in the bottom of the first inning with two outs scored on five runs to give them the early advantage.
Randal Hien, Willie Schwarick, Jalen Buster, Chay Yeager, David Wiley and Michael Cervantes all crossed home plate in the inning to help their team build the early advantage they never relinquished during the contest.
The defense and pitching would continue to dominate in the next inning and the Destroyers would put one more run on the board with a Tyler Castelli RBI-single that scored Cervantes for the second time of the day and pushed the score to 7-0.
Mansfield would once again score in bunches in the bottom of the third inning, and Cervantes was able to send a three-run bomb over the fence to highlight a four-run fourth inning and extend the lead to 11-0.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Destroyers removed any doubt of a possible comeback and put up another eight runs in the frame where they used six walks and four hits with two doubles to push the score to its final mark of 19-0.
The Mansfield bats were led by Cervantes who had an extremely productive outing where he went 4-5 on the day with five RBIs and four runs scored. He had the lone home run of the day in the third inning that pushed the game out of reach for Hornell.
In their next contests, the Destroyers were able to win 13-9 in a come-from-behind win over Dansville Gliders on Thursday, June 10.
The Glider’s offense was able to get off to an exceptional start in the first inning, as they used two hits and took advantage of a few errors from the Destroyers to score three runs and take control of the game early.
Two of their three runs were scored on an error at third base that pushed Danville’s Zachary Clough and Kyle Gurney.
Tyler Ross would score the final run on a putout before the inning ended on a pop-fly to center field.
Danville would add one more run in the top of the third inning on an RBI single from Logan Burrill but Mansfield would start to claw back in the bottom of the frame.
Michael Cervantes would open up the scoring for the Destroyers as he used a double to left field to score teammate Randall Hien to start their rally.
Theron Schilling would pick up a huge two-out-two RBI single that scored Cervantes and Bryce Porter and closed the gap to 4-3 after three innings of play.
For the final six innings of the contest, the Destroyers took control.
They would take their first lead of the day in the fifth inning where they added another three runs on the back of four walks that pushed them to a 6-4 advantage.
They would continue to pour on the runs in the subsequent innings, as they outscored Danville 7-5 down the stretch to capture their second win and complete the comeback for the Destroyers.
The Destroyers would continue to roll as they split a double-header against the Genesee Rapids with a 4-3 loss in the first game and a huge 17-2 victory in the second game on Friday, June 11.
The Destroyers would then rattle off three straight wins with an 8-3 win over Dansville, a 12-6 win over Hornell and a win over Danville to push their current win-streak to four games.
In their most current win, they topped Dansville by a score of 13-8 and topped 10 runs for the fifth time in 2021.
Mansfield had four players with multiple hits in the win with Carmine Petosa going 2-3 on the day with three RBIs to lead the team.
The Destroyers are back in action on Thursday, June 17 where they host the Rochester team at 5:20 p.m.
Rochester has handed the Destroyers one of their only two losses during the 2021 summer.