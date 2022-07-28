The Mansfield Destroyers wrapped up their 2022 season this past week with an overall record of 13-27-2 and failed to reach the NYCBL for the first time since their inception two seasons ago.
During the year, Mansfield struggled early, and after winning their season-opener against Genesee would drop their next 10 games before finally picking up a tie against the Syracuse Saltcats on Tuesday, June 21.
That tie would spark a resurgence for the Mansfield team, and after compiling a record of 1-10-1 they would find some rhythm and win three straight to keep their playoff hopes alive.
After their win streak, they would once again find themselves in another losing streak that saw them drop four of their next five contests,
But the Destroyers would continue to fight adversity despite falling to 5-14-1 and would pull off another impressive win-streak.
Mansfield would bounce back with another four-game tear but would struggle down the stretch of the season as they dropped 12 of their next 15 games before capping off their season on Sunday, July 24 by a score of 7-7.
During the season, the Mansfield offense was the high point of the year, batting a combined .266 for the year with eight players batting over .250 with at least 50 plate appearances.
Of those batters, Sam Parks was the leader of the club and batted an incredible 0.385 with a team-high 45 hits and added a team-high in runs scored with 36.
Tyler Walters also had an impressive year batting as the outfielder batted 0.339 with 38 hits and 25 RBIs and a team-high five homers.
Robinson Baez added 37 hits and 35 RBIs while Northern Tier League alumni from Sayre of Brayden Horton and Kannon VanDuzer also added key contributions for the Destroyers as Horton was solid as a catcher and batted an incredible .404 with 23 hits and 20 RBIs in limited action and VanDuzer pitched a total of nine innings.
Also with strong numbers batting for Mansfield was Jacob Gaudreau who batted 0.293 with 27 hits, Tristan Ciarlo who had an average of 0.264 with 32 hits and 22 RBIs, and Ryan Scott who collected 24 hits as well.
The Destroyers will look to bolster their pitching staff in the upcoming season, and the unit was unable to keep pace with a strong offensive showing during the year.
Mansfield had a combined ERA of 7.43 which was the crux of their struggles during the 2022 season.
Despite the struggles for the pitching staff, Josh Houtz was one of the standouts on the bump and recorded one of the better ERAs for his team coming in at 4.6 in eight games.
Cole Pederson also had a strong showing for Mansfield on the mound and had a 4.9 ERA in six games.
The strikeout leader for the Destroyers was John Carney who added 31 Ks with an ERA of 7.86 and led his team in games played with 10 and innings pitched with 26.1.
Jonathan Haines was the wins leader for Mansfield in 2022 and ended his year with a record of 5-5 and a solid ERA of 4.56.
Mansfield will look to get back to their winning ways in 2023 as they look to compliment their strong offensive performance with stronger pitching and defense.