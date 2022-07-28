The Mansfield Destroyers wrapped up their 2022 season this past week with an overall record of 13-27-2 and failed to reach the NYCBL for the first time since their inception two seasons ago.

During the year, Mansfield struggled early, and after winning their season-opener against Genesee would drop their next 10 games before finally picking up a tie against the Syracuse Saltcats on Tuesday, June 21.

