Former Mansfield University baseball outfielder Samuel Freedman '22 has signed a professional contract to play for the Santa Rosa Scuba Divers of the PECOS Professional Baseball League.
Freedman is the 58th player in Mountaineer baseball history to play the game professionally and the third player this year. Ben Osborne '22 also signed in the PECOS league this summer and will play for the Wasco Reserve out of California, while Hunter DePrimo ’22 signed with the State College Spikes of the MLB Draft League last week.
The Scuba Divers will take on the Wasco Reserve on Thursday, June 9 at 2 p.m. at Santa Rosa.
The Santa Rosa Scuba Divers are an independent professional baseball team based in Wasco, California. The PECOS operates in cities in desert mountain regions throughout California, New Mexico, Southern Arizona, Kansas, West Texas and Southern Colorado.
As a senior, Freedman was one of the Mounties' top sluggers, where he belted out seven homeruns (second on the club), with 30 RBI, 10 doubles, 29 runs, and 40 hits for a .299 batting average. Freedman notched a .530 slugging percentage thanks to his 17 extra-base hits (second on the team), while reaching base safely 40 percent of the time.
Freedman had a season-best 11-game hitting streak over two weeks in April, where he went 19-for-44 with 10 runs, five doubles, a homer and eight RBI.
Native of Media, Pa., Freedman joined the Mountaineers in 2022, after spending three seasons with Division I Binghamton University, where he was a career .277 hitter with 39 hits, seven doubles, one homer, 15 RBI and 13 runs scored.