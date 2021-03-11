Former Mansfield University Mountaineers baseball player Joseph DePerno has been offered the chance to compete for a contract with the Evansville Otters of Indiana when he heads to their spring training on Monday, May 10.
During his career at Mansfield, DePerno made quite a name for himself.
He pitched in 39 innings and recorded 38 strikeouts in the 2019 season and excelled as a closer for the Mountaineers.
After graduation, DePerno was ready to start his journey into professional baseball, signing a contract in mid-march of 2020 to play with the Santa Fe Fuego, but he was unable to get the opportunity to play due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a blessing,” DePerno said. “It’s something that I have been striving for. And this is the league that everybody wants to get in because this is like the top-tier basketball for us besides Major League Baseball.”
The Frontier League where the Otters play is similar to low-end single-A baseball and is in partnership with Major League Baseball which gives players who want to continue their baseball career a platform to do so.
“So right now I’m just working my tail off,” DePerno said. “By the sounds of things it does sound like I am going to get signed.”
With everything happening so quickly, Deperno has had little time to prepare for the next step of his journey.
He had spent most of his summer coaching and he hadn’t planned on even getting ready to throw until April of this year, but a call from his mentor asking if he wanted a shot to play in the Frontier League meant he had to get ready in a hurry.
Just a week later he put together a film from a workout and sent it out to the coaches at Evansville. With such little preparation time, it was new ground for the pitcher but he was able to overcome it and have a strong workout.
“I had very little time to prepare mentally and physically,” DePerno said. “I just went out there and did my best, and it seemed like it worked. I don’t want to say I get nervous but this was short notice, especially for not throwing. I was still waiting about a month or so to even start throwing, so it was a big adrenaline rush.”
Now DePerno works to prepare for his departure date and has some strong veterans who have been working with him that have helped to get where he needs to be physically in spring training.
“I am throwing every Saturday with two professional pitchers,” DePerno said. “One is Gabe Bowser, who pitches in the Double-A for the Padres. Also, Tyler Vail who was a previous first-round pick who was actually on the team for Evansville, so it’s been really good that I’m with someone who’s a veteran on the team coming in.”
On top of throwing with some veterans, DePerno will continue to train over the next month, but with his dream to keep playing baseball in reach he plans to work as hard as possible to make sure he is physically and mentally prepared.
“So I’m going to be throwing bullpens every Saturday,” DePerno said. “Playing catch during the week, doing a throwing program where we throw weighted balls to gain more velocity, and then most importantly just being in the weight room five days a week.”