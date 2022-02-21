Senior Samuel Freedman and sophomore Dylan Mercedes each hit their first homeruns of the season to highlight the Mansfield University baseball team’s doubleheader at Glenville State University, but the Pioneers used timely hitting and pitching to walk away with a 4-0, 8-5 sweep in non-conference action on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 20.
Glenville State (7-1 overall) takes the four-game set, 3-1, after splitting with the Mountaineers (1-3 overall) on Saturday.
In game one, the Mounties were unable to crack the score board, while the Pioneers broke the scoreless tie with a run in the fifth before tacking on three more in the sixth to pull out the win.
Sophomore Ryan King (0-1) had a quality start on the mound for MU, going five-complete innings, allowing one earned run, and striking out six. Freshman Jacob Houtz was charged with the final three runs in the sixth inning, making his Mountaineer pitching debut.
Osborne continued his hot start to the season, going 2-for-3 with a double to lead the Mountaineer offense. Lowengart and Mengel each added singles.
The Pioneers used three hits and took advantage of one Mountaineer error to push across three insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth, before retiring the side in the seventh to secure the victory.
For the Pioneers, Colby Werry drove in two runs and Ryan Rodriguez went 2-for-2 at the plate, while driving in and scoring a run.
Adam Riggleman earned a complete-game shutout victory on the mound, scattering four hits through seven innings while striking out six.
In game two, the Mountaineer bat’s game alive in the second inning to overcome an early deficit and tie the game at 5-5, but the Pioneers used a three-run bottom of the fourth and a strong bullpen effort to take the final game of the series.
Freedman (two run) and Mercedes (three run) drove in all five runs for the Mounties with their first home runs of the season. Osborne finished with four hits on the day, going 2-for-3 with a double and run scored, while junior Assaf Lowengart (2-for-2, 2B, 2 BB) and Mengel (2-for-4, 2B, R) also had a multi-hit game. Sophomore Zachary Shertzer added a double.
Glenville State erupted for five runs in the bottom of the first to take an early 5-0 lead. However, the Mountaineers immediately responded in the bottom of the second to knot the game at five.
Mengel kicked off the rally with a double to center field before scoring on a two-run blast by Freedman, the first of his Mountaineer career. Rearick reach on a hit-by-pitch, Osborne walked, and they both came around to score on a three-run homer by Mercedes to cap off the five-run inning.
However, that was the final run plated by the Mounties, while the Pioneers rallied for three runs on three hits and two Mountaineer errors in the bottom of the fourth. The Mountaineers had runners on in the final three innings but could not get the key hit to cut into the Pioneers’ lead.
Sophomore Bobby Curry was handed the loss, allowing two unearned runs in the fourth. Sophomore Luke Payne threw a scoreless inning in relief.
Austin Corn earned the victory on the mound for GSC, tossing the final five scoreless innings in relief, scattering six hits, and striking out four.
Fabian Escalante, Mathew Mangum and Ryan Rodriguez each drove in a pair of runs to lead the Pioneers.
The Mountaineers begin a four-game road stand in Salem, W.V. next weekend, beginning on Friday, Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. when they take on non-conference opponent St. Cloud University.