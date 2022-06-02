Mansfield University women's soccer sophomore Emily Smith, field hockey sophomore August Lewis, men's track and field senior Donoven Cook and baseball senior Assaf Lowengart were named the 2021-22 Male and Female Iron Mounties of the Year by third-year Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Greg Gustin at the sixth installment of the Mountie Awards on Wednesday night, May 25.
Gustin announced the 2021-22 Iron Mounties of the Year for displaying hard work ethic, positive attitude, and dedication in the weight room throughout their offseason.
This award is special because it aims to recognize athletes in other ways besides in their respective sports. The Iron Mountie of the Year recognizes athletes for the intangibles that help to create good team culture and build success from the ground up. We select these award winners on four pillars of criteria: leadership (vocally or by example), strength in body in mind performance in the strength and conditioning realm, growth in mindset (someone who is constantly looking to continue and grow in their time as a Mountie) and consistency.
Female Iron Mounties of the Year
Women's Soccer Forward Sophomore Emily Smith
Gustin's Take: "Emily is someone who has kept a positive and consistent up-beat attitude toward strength and conditioning throughout the year. Through this offseason I have seen her take on a leadership both vocally and through example. She is someone who didn't necessarily like lifting, especially certain exercises in some ways, but she has continued to work and has gotten better and better over time and the personal records keep going up and improving. She has a good mindset and is someone who is consistent and will continue to grow.
Field Hockey Goalkeeper Sophomore August Lewis
Gustin's Take: "August sits on top of all of our categories that we test for: speed, agility, strength and power. She is a nice person who always has a smile on her face, but she approaches her training with a tenacity and grit and always brings intensity. She is always asking how she can get better and always follows through. She is not a vocal leader but she leads through example with her approach and attitude. She will continue to improve and develop throughout her career."
Male Iron Mounties of the Year
Baseball Utility Player Senior Assaf Lowengart
Gustin's Take: "Assaf is the definition of student of the game and student of the training process. He is someone who knows when to crush it and when to recover and you see that in his performance in the weight room and on the field. He puts a lot of attention on what to do, when to do it and I have also seen him take on a leadership role with the team vocally. Assaf has big goals with this game and I expect him to do big things."
Men's Track and Field Jumper and Sprinter Senior Donoven Cook
Gustin's Take: "Don is someone who has been very consistent in the weight room, despite suffering several injuries this year, remains on top of his rehab. He puts in extra work all the time and it has really shown for him this year. His strength, range-of-motion and power have all increased dramatically, capped off by climbing to the top of the vertical jump record book. Don has stood out through his leadership - he has brought the team together with a lot of new faces and has helped instill Coach Johnson's culture and has been a positive influence off the track as well.