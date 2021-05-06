Freshman Eric Gustofson tossed an eight-inning masterpiece and junior Assaf Lowengart knocked in the walk-off run with a bases-loaded suicide squeeze to lead the Mansfield University baseball team to a 2-1 extra-inning victory over Millersville University to secure a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East split on Sunday afternoon, May 2 at Cooper Park.
Senior Tyler Melko remained in the heart of the PSAC home run crown chase, blasting his 11th home run of the season in the third inning of game two. Melko's 11 homers are the most from a Mountaineer since Abram Yeakel hit 12 in 2008.
In game one, senior Ben Osborne jump started the ninth-inning rally with a single up the middle and was pinch ran for by sophomore Brandon Mengel. Sophomore Josh Farina and Melko followed with back-to-back walks to load the bases.
Second-year head coach Andy Chalot pulled a move out of his bag of tricks as Lowengart caught the Marauder defense on their heels, laying down a perfect suicide squeeze to allow Mengal to come across for the game winner.
Melko finished 2-for-4 with a walk, Farina doubled and senior Tony Brown and Lowengart drove in runs.
Gustofson was dominant through eight-complete innings of work before handing the ball to freshman Luke Payne, who threw a scoreless ninth inning to earn the victory, his first. Gustofson struck out seven Marauders, while allowing just the one run in the no-decision. Payne worked himself in and out of trouble in the ninth, allowing back-to-back hits with two outs, but bounced back to retire the side and set the Mounties up for the win.
Millersville scored their lone run in the second inning before Mansfield tied the game in the bottom of the fourth when sophomore Zach Spray scored on a sacrifice fly by Tony Brown.
Eric Callahan led the Marauders' offense, going 2-for-4 and Kris Pirozzi allowed the winning run in the ninth to land to loss on the mound.
In game two, Millersville broke the scoreless tie in the top of the fourth after they pushed across four runs.
Mansfield answered with a three spot in the ensuing half inning after Osborne hit a sacrifice fly to plate freshman Kurt Biesecker and Melko blasted a two-run homer to right field, making it 4-3.
However, that served as the final runs for the Mounties and Millersville added two more runs in the top of the sixth before closing out the victory.
Melko homered, Osborne tallied an RBI, and sophomore Zach Shertzer finished 2-for-3 to lead the Mounties on offense.
Shimmell was dealt the loss, lasting three innings and allowing four runs (two earned) and striking out four. Junior Justin Marykwas tossed two innings of scoreless relief.
Conor Cook improved to 3-0 for Millersville, allowing three runs in four and 2/3 innings. Nick Mancuso finished 3-for-4 with a double and two runs to lead the offense.
The Mounties finish the 2021 regular season next weekend with a series with Shepherd University on Friday, May 7 at Shaute Field before traveling to Shepherdstown, W.V. on Saturday, May 8. Both doubleheaders begin at noon.