A strong late-game shooting performance from senior Sydney Reed brought the Mansfield University women’s basketball team to a 53-46 victory over Edinboro University of Pennsylvania on Saturday, Dec. 4. The win marks Mansfield’s first triumph over the Fighting Scots since 2007.
The Mounties (2-4 overall) dominated the offensive boards 14-6 against the Fighting Scots and outscored from three-point range to get their first conference victory of the season.
The Mounties struggled from the field to open the game and ended the first quarter down six points to the Fighting Scots. Offensive woes continued through the second quarter, but the Mounties kept the game close by holding Edinboro to 0-of-5 three-point shooting within the period.
Coming out of the half with a five-point disadvantage, the Mounties fought back in the paint to go on an 8-1 run midway through the third quarter that culminated in a basket from sophomore Kayla Cincilla to tie the game back up at 32-all.
Still down two points heading into the final period, senior Kira Merritt hit a triple at the 8:14 minute mark to give the Mounties their first lead since the first quarter. From there, Reed would nail three of her five trifectas- including a dagger to put the Mounties up three points with just over 30 seconds left. The final moments of the game saw the Mounties shoot 5-of-6 from the charity stripe to add to the margin of victory.
Reed led scoring for the Mounties again with 16 points on 5-of-11 three-point shooting. Reed also brought in five assists and four rebounds. Senior Kira Merritt recorded a season-high 15 points as well as three assists, two rebounds, and a steal. Senior Paige Whitfield brought down eight boards to lead to Mounties in rebounds while also scoring seven points, five assists, and one steal.
Haley Sims earned a double-double for the Fighting Scots with 14 points and 10 rebounds, as did Gillian Fisher with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
The Mounties will play again Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 5:30 p.m. on the road against Mercyhurst University in another PSAC contest.