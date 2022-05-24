Mansfield University baseball senior standout Assaf Lowengart earns his second All-Region honor in as many days, as he was tabbed National College Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) All-Atlantic Region Honorable Mention Utility Player, the organization announced on Thursday, May 19.
Founded in 1962, the NCBWA is open to writers, broadcasters and publicists of baseball and is dedicated to the advancement of the sport.
Lowengart, who was named to the 2022 Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-Atlantic Region 1st-Team yesterday, notches the second consecutive season the Mounties landed athletes on multiple all-region teams, after senior Hunter DePrimo and Tyler Melko ’21 did so last year.
Lowengart is the fifth player in program history to bring home multiple all-region honors in the same season.
As a 1st-Team D2CCA All-Atlantic Region member, Lowengart will be eligible for the All-American ballot which will be voted on over the next two weeks and announced on June 1.
Lowengart led the Mountaineer offense in eight offensive categories, while ranking in the top-10 of the PSAC in doubles (5th) and home runs (9th) to land on the 2nd-Team All-PSAC East.
Lowengart split time between shortstop, third base and outfield, allowing third-year Head Coach Andrew Chalot lineup flexibility throughout the season.
The senior had a hit in 36-of-46 games, including 19 multiple hit games and four of three or more base knocks. Lowengart, who had multiple hits in every one of the Mountaineers' 7-game winning streak in late April, earned his first PSAC East Player of the Week honor on April 25 after going 7-for-16, (.438), with three home runs, nine RBI and five runs.
Lowengart spent his summer competing with Team Israel at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics and European Championships. Lowengart appeared in multiple games with the club during their Olympic run, before coming on the scene as one of their top power bats during the European Championships. Lowengart was the leader in homeruns (four) and RBI (13) for the entire tournament.