Seniors Assaf Lowengart (Baseball, Culture) and Hannah Swartz (Softball, Service) and juniors Hannah Meyer (Field Hockey, Scholarship) and Jasmine Hilton (Women's Basketball, Character) were honored as the 2021-22 Mansfield University Athletics' Creed Award Winners at the annual Mountie Awards Show on Wednesday, May 25.
Creed Award Winners
For the third time (Inaugural year – 2020), the Mansfield University athletic department chose four student-athletes to represent the pillars of the Mansfield University creed. The students were nominated by athletic staff members and were chosen by a committee. The four pillars of the creed are service, scholar, character and culture.
"Character as the essential, Scholarship as the means, Culture as the enrichment, and Service as the end of all worthy endeavors."
CHARACTER
“We believe in integrity. We act with honesty and respect toward others. We take responsibility for our actions and reflect on their impact on ourselves and others.”
Hilton was the winner for Character and was nominated by first-year women's basketball head coach Amy Senefelder. Hilton, who started every season during her junior campaign, while earning her first career All-PSAC honor as a second-team forward, was named a team captain prior to the season. Hilton is known throughout the community for her thoughtfulness and respect shown towards others, as well as, someone who always puts the concept of 'team' first, despite her individual accolades.
SCHOLARSHIP
“We believe in learning. We use rigorous, responsible, and critical inquiry to understand existing knowledge, acquire and share new knowledge, and apply what we learn. Each of us is both student and teacher.”
Meyer was the winner for Scholarship and was nominated by eighth-year field hockey head coach Brittany Hansrote. Meyer, who supports a 3.9 GPA as a sports nutrition major, earned her first All-PSAC honor, after being selected to the second-team as a defender. Meyer was a team captain and a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), where she served as the board's secretary.
CULTURE
“We believe in celebrating humanity. We enrich ourselves and others by sharing and exploring our similarities and differences. We honor the past as we invent the future.”
Lowengart was the winner for Culture and was nominated by fourth-year baseball head coach Andrew Chalot. Lowengart concluded a monster senior season on the field by earning 2nd-Team All-PSAC East, First-Team D2CCA and Honorable Mention NCBWA All-Atlantic Region as a utility player. Native of Timorium, Israel, Lowengart represented his country in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics and 2021 European Championships this past summer and fall. Lowengart was named to the President's or Dean's List during every semester as a Mountaineer.
SERVICE
“We believe in helping others. We work with others to improve the communities in which we now live and will touch in the future. Knowledge invests us with the power to improve our world and the responsibility to act.”
Swartz was the winner for Service and was nominated by 32nd-year softball head coach Edith Gallagher. Swartz, who was quoted as saying she wanted to leave MU as a better place than when she arrived, was the Student-Athletic Advisory Committee (SAAC) President during her senior year, where she was able to shatter her goal. This past year, Swartz served her community through projects such as: leaf raking, trunk her treat and raising money for abused animals. Swartz also organized multiple fundraiser for Make-A-Wish, however, her biggest impact was overseeing the installment of the Student-Athlete Lounge from the ground up, affording MU student-athletes an area to study and relax in Decker Gymnasium.