Mansfield University baseball senior Assaf Lowengart earned Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division 2nd-Team Utility Player in a voting conducted by the conference coaches and announced on Friday afternoon, May 13.
Lowengart, who split time in the outfield and infield throughout the season, wrapped up a monster campaign where he led the Mountaineers in nearly every hitting category.
The Timorium, Israel native led the club in batting average (.356), hits (62), RBI (45), doubles (19), home runs (11), runs (43), slugging percentage (.678) and total bases (118). His marks for hits (10th), home runs (t-9th), total bases (6th), RBI (10th), slugging (10th), RBI (10th) and doubles (4th) were all in the top-10 in the entire PSAC.
Lowengart had a hit in 36-of-46 games, including 19 multiple hit games and four games of three or more base knocks. Lowengart had multiple hits in every one of the Mountaineers’ 7-game winning streak in late April.
Lowengart earned his first PSAC East Player of the Week honor on April 25 after going 7-for-16, (.438), with three home runs, nine RBI and five runs scored to power the Mountaineers to a three-game sweep over reigning conference championships Bloomsburg University.
The Mountaineers have landed athletes on the all-conference squad for the second straight season after snapping a three-year drought last season.
In 2022, the Mounties (22-24, 11-13 PSAC East) clinched their most wins since 2013 (23-27), while notching their most conference wins since 2010 and their second straight season with back-to-back double-digit conference victories. The Mountaineers sixth-place PSAC East finish is their best since also finishing sixth in 2011.