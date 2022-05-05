Owen Lukens ’18 and the USA Softball Men’s National Team finished fourth at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Americas Qualifier to earn a spot in the 2022 WBSC Men’s Softball World Cup held in New Zealand in November.
Team USA posted a 5-3 record in the tournament with wins over Colombia, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Guatemala and Cuba. The Eagles fell 11-5 in the bronze medal game in a rematch against Cuba.
Lukens was a five-year member of the Mansfield University baseball program and graduated with a degree in communication — public relations in 2018. He returned to his alma mater in 2019 to serve as Sports Information Director where he oversees the publicization of the Mountaineers 13 varsity athletic programs.
Lukens, a Williamsport, Pa. native was named to the Team USA roster in November and is in his first year playing with the U.S. Men’s National Team.
Lukens appeared in six games during the Americas Qualifier in Argentina. He went 1-for-2 with a single in the win over Puerto Rico and scored runs against Columbia, Canada, Venezuela, and Cuba.
The 2022 WBSC Men’s Softball World Cup scheduled to take place in Auckland, New Zealand Nov. 26 to Dec. 4. The Eagles will join Argentina, Cuba and Canada – who also qualified – in addition to Australia, Czech Republic, New Zealand, Denmark, South America, two teams from Asia and a wild card selection.