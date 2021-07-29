Mansfield University’s Assaf Lowengart is set to represent Israel in the Olympics for men’s baseball and will open up play on Thursday, July 29 with a matchup against the South Korean team in pool play.
South Korea is led by several professional players from various South Korean baseball organizations throughout the country.
They are headlined by former Major League Baseball pitcher Seunghwan Oh, who had a stint with the Toronto Blue Jays three seasons ago.
Lowengart entered the Olympics coming off a successful first season as a Mountie in 2021 where he batted 0.290, playing 36 games, recording 31 hits, 11 home runs, 26 RBIs, and 22 runs scored as a junior.
He was also one of the best fielders on his team, assisting on 54 outs and also turning nine double plays, both team highs.
Israel enters the game as the biggest underdogs in the tournament with +3000 odds to win gold while Japan enters the game as the favorite to come away with gold with +160 odds.
Israel will face off against the Korean team that is the second favorite to win gold with +310 odds.
In their second game in pool play, the Israel team will take on the United States of America on Friday, July 30 against the team with the third-highest odds to claim gold in the 2021 Olympics entering with +350 odds.
Israel will have faced two of the presumed top three teams in the tournament before entering bracket play.
The team that is favored to win it all in the Olympics is the Japanese team who enter the competition as the heavy favorites with +110 odds.
The teams will play two games in pool play before entering bracket play on Saturday, July 31.
The tournament is double elimination and will conclude on Saturday, Aug. 7.