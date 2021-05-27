After leading the Mansfield University baseball team to their most Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) wins in over a decade, seniors Tyler Melko and Hunter DePrimo and freshman Zachary Shertzer were named 1st-Team All-PSAC East, the conference office announced on Tuesday afternoon, May 18.
Melko (Utility), DePrimo (Pitcher) and Shertzer (Second Base) helped lead the Mountaineers to 11 conference victories, marking the highest total since winning 13 games in 2010, a year Mansfield made the NCAA Regional.
It also marks the most players to be named to all-conference teams since four members notched the honor in 2015, while the three first-teamers are the most since 2008.
A four-year member of the Mountaineer starting pitching rotation, DePrimo put everything together as a senior to become the ace of the staff and one of the most dominate pitchers in the PSAC. Starting in all nine games he appeared in.
DePrimo went 6-3 with a 3.98 ERA, six complete games and 83 strikeouts (2nd PSAC). The right-hander ranked second in the PSAC in complete games and seventh in wins.
The best start of his career came in the final as he allowed just one run and notched 15 strikeouts (1st PSAC) against Shepherd to earn NCBWA DII Atlantic Region Pitcher of the Week. The Blairstown, N.J. native holds four of the top 10 spots in the conference for strikeouts in a game.
After becoming one of the most feared power threats in the PSAC, Melko was named 1st-Team Utility Player after starting 36 games as a first baseman and outfielder.
Melko finished the season batting .313 (35-for-112) with 24 runs, four doubles, 11 homers, 28 RBI and a .643 slugging percentage. The senior finished sixth in the PSAC in home runs, 20th in RBI and 18th in slugging percentage. Native of Knoxville,, Melko went 2-for-4 with two runs, two homers, and three RBI against ESU, while going 3-for-3 with a home run, five RBI and a walk-off double in a win over Shippensburg.
Shertzer didn’t wait long to make a name for himself in one of the toughest conferences in DII, as he was the only freshman to be named to the 1st-Team. The rookie appeared in 34 games and started 33, finishing the season leading the team in batting average at .344 (33-for-96) with 18 runs, ten doubles, three homers and 23 RBI.
Shertzer ranked 16th in the PSAC for doubles and earned PSAC East Athlete of the Week after batting .462 (6-for-13) with two homers, eight RBI and four runs to lift Mansfield to a pair of wins over LHU. The native of Lititz, Pa. also went 3-for-3 with a double, home run, three runs and five RBI a twinbill with Kutztown.
The Mountaineers improved their overall win total by six and conference by eight from 2019, the last full season fo