The Mansfield University baseball team led throughout the afternoon, but Millersville University erupted for nine runs over the final two innings to escape Joseph Shaute Field with an 12-5 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division victory on Sunday afternoon, May 8.
In 2022, the Mounties (22-24, 11-13 PSAC East) clinched their most wins since 2013 (23-27), while notching their most conference wins since 2010 and their second straight season with back-to-back double-digit conference victories. The Mountaineers sixth-place PSAC East finish is their best since also finishing sixth in 2011.
The Marauders (37-12 overall) clinched the PSAC East regular season championship with a 18-6 conference record, edging West Chester University by one game.
Prior to the contest, the Mountaineers honored seniors Brady Mengel, Samuel Freedman, Jake Haas, Will Romano, Cole Shomper, Ben Osborne and Assaf Lowengart for their dedication and contributions to the University and the baseball program.
The Mounties came out of the gate on fire, bringing seven hitters to the plate in the bottom of the first to plate two runs off RBI singles from Osborne and Mengel.
In his final start of a luscious career, senior Hunter DePrimo retired 10 straight to open the contest. On the afternoon, DePrimo extended his career strikeout record to 282, totaling 75 strikeouts on the season.
Fast forward to the bottom of the third where the Mounties extended their lead to 3-0 when Freedman drove in sophomore Zachary Shertzer with a sacrifice fly.
Millersville finally got to DePrimo in the top of the fourth with back-to-back two-out singles to plate a pair of runs, trimming their deficit to 3-2.
DePrimo immediately responded with a 1-2-3 inning in the fifth, striking out two. However, the Marauders used a two-out triple and a successful squeeze play to knot the game at three during their next at bats.
The Mounties regained the lead in the bottom of the seventh when Lowengart blasted a two-run shot to dead center, putting the Mounties up 7-5.
However, the Marauders responded with four runs on three hits and a Mountaineer error in the top of the eighth to take their first lead, 7-5. Millersville brought seven players to the plate during the rally.
The Marauders put the game away in the top of the ninth, plating an additional five runs, highlighted by a grand slam to seal the victory.
Lowengart led the Mountaineer offense with three hits, including his team-leading 11th homer to drive in two runs and score twice. Mengel, Freedman and Osborne all collected two hits and an RBI.
DePrimo was charged with five earned runs in the loss, tossing eight-complete innings, while striking out seven. Junior Josh Colon was charged with four earned runs in the ninth inning.
For the Marauders, Evan Rishell landed the no-decision, going 5.0 innings with three runs (two earned) and fanning six. Nate Young tossed two scoreless innings to land his sixth win of the year in relief. Luke Trainer drove in three runs to lead the Marauders’ offense.
Sunday’s Mother’s Day matinee has concluded the Mountaineers’ 2022 season.