Senior Eli Alvin led four players in double figures with 20 points to lead the Mansfield University men’s basketball team on a second-half comeback, but Frostburg State’s first-half lead proved to be too much as they walked away with a 95-91 non-conference victory on Monday night, Nov. 29.
Alvin was efficient from the floor, finishing 8-of-11 from the field and 4-of-5 from 3-point land. Freshman Justice Smith missed his second double-double of the season by just two rebounds, finishing with 16 points and a team-high five assists. Sophomore Jordan Montgomery had a breakout game, scoring 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting from three. Freshman Idris Ali added 15 points and five rebounds.
The Mounties (0-5 overall) had their best offensive outburst of the season after shooting 47 percent (35-of-74) from the floor and 40 percent from down town (12-of-30). However, Frostburg State shot 75 percent (18-of-24) from the foul line compared to the Mounties 43 percent (9-of-21). The Mounties knocked down one moor field goal than Frostburg State, but FSU doubled MU in points at the line to make up the scoring difference.
The Mountaineers second unit continues to impress, as they outscored Frostburg State’s, 49-18. The group’s energy forced six more steals than Frostburg State, which led to 16 points off turnovers and 14 fast-break points.
The Mounties trailed by as much as 15 and ultimately went into the break trailing 51-43.
The Mountaineers’ offense was clicking in the second half and shot 50 percent (17-of-34) from the floor, while outscoring Frostburg State by 16 from three. However, FSU capitalized on their trips to the free-throw line (15-of-18), especially down the stretch, to close out the victory.
Canaan Bartley powered the Frostburg State offense, finishing with a game-high 26 points, seven assists and six rebounds.
The Mounties are back in action on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 5:30 as they welcome Mercy College to Decker Gym.