The Mansfield University track and field team had a solid showing during the first day of the VMI Winter Classic on Friday, Feb. 11.
Freshman Abigail Taylor finished in ninth place in the triple jump hitting her best mark of 11.17 meters, on her final jump of the day.
Junior Carly Daniels clamed a top-ten finish in the 5K, finishing ninth with a time of 20:49.65.
The 60-meter dash kicked off the day. Senior Sean Ringgold and freshman Jackson Doughty competed for the men. Ringgold hit his best time of 7.06 in the semifinals which placed him at 15th place. Ringgold finished with a 7.15 time in the prelims and Doughty finished with a time of 7.38.
On the women's side, freshman Aliyah Serrano and junior Skylar Brown competed. Serrano clocked in at 8.19 (25th place) and Brown in 8.33 (30th place), respectively.
Mansfield had eight competitors in the 1000-meter run. For the men, freshman Seth Neal, Eli Swan, Owen Showers, and sophomore Simon Richards participated. Neal finished 14th with a time of 2:47.41, while Swan (3:01.57), Showers (3:05.48), and Richards (3:07.74) finished 18th through 20th.
On the women's side, sophomore Tedra Harrison was the top Mountie finishing in 18th with a time of 3:27.45. Freshman Carri Claypool finished 19th in 3:28.62. Angie Colon finished 21st finishing in 3:30.12. Junior Shelby Alexander rounded out the finishers crossing the line in 3:32.77 which was good for 24th.
The Mounties are back in action Saturday for the second day of the VMI Winter Classic.