The Mansfield University baseball team battled Bloomsburg University to tie scores in the final inning or later of both games, but the Huskies snuck out a pair of walk-off victories to secure a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East sweep on Sunday afternoon, April 18 at Litwhiler Field. The Huskies stole game one, 5-4 in the seventh before taking the nightcap, 4-1 in the eighth.
The Mounties fall to 7-17 overall and 6-14 in the PSAC East, while the Huskies improve to 12-8 both overall and in conference.
After a back-and-fourth six and ½ innings of game one, the Mounties were deadlocked with the Huskies at four entering the bottom of the seventh. Bloomsburg's Charter Chasanov led off with a single, stole second and came around to score off a single by Kyle OFier to land the walk-off victory.
Sophomores Todd Erney and Scott Poulson combined to throw 2 and 2/3 innings after relieving freshman Ryan King, who tossed the opening 3 and 1/3. Poulson was charged with the loss after allowing the run in the seventh.
Senior Tyler Melko and junior Assaf Lowengart homered and freshman Zachary Shertzer was 2-for-3 with a run to lead the Mountaineer offense.
Jared Marshman did not allow a run in three full innings of relief to earn the win for the Huskies. Wyatt Metzger homered and Chasanov finished 2-for-3 with a double to lead Bloomsburg.
Melko got the scoring started on the afternoon when he blasted his eighth home run on the season to give the Mounties a 1-0 lead.
Bloomsburg answered with a run in their half of the first, but Mansfield regained the lead in the top of the fourth when Lowengart hit a three-run homer to make it 4-1. The big fly was Lowengart's second in as many days and fifth of the season.
However, just as they did in the first, the Huskies immediately tied the game during their ensuing at-bat, scoring three runs in the bottom of the fourth to set up the dramatic finish.
In game two, the Mounties knotted the game at one after senior Ben Osborne reached on a throwing error which allowed sophomore Josh Farina to score. Neither team broke through in the sixth or seventh, but OFier notched his second walk-off of the day, this time by way of a three-run homer to lead the Huskies to the sweep.
Senior Colby Shimmell had an excellent day on the mound, tossing 5 and 1/3 innings, while scattering five hits and allowing one earned run. Sophomore Josh Colon allowed three runs in the eighth to land the loss.
Melko was the only Mountaineer in the hit column, finishing 2-for-3 and Farina scored their lone run.
JJ Spehrley lasted 5 and 2/3 innings, allowing one run in the no-decision and Nate Baranski earned the win in relief after pitching the final 2 and 1/3. Kyle OFier and Tyler Wiik homered to lead BU's offense.
The Mounties are back on the diamond on Friday, April 24 for a PSAC East doubleheader at Shippensburg, Pa., starting at noon.