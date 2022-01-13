The Mansfield University women’s basketball team held the lead until nine seconds to go in the first half, but Lock Haven University carried momentum out of the break and never looked back on their way to a 73-56 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) victory on Monday night, Jan. 10 inside Decker Gymnasium.
Senior Paige Whitfield knocked down a season high four 3-pointers on her way to a team-high 17 points to go along with five rebound and three assists. Junior Jasmine Hilton gave her all on defense against a very tall Lock Haven front court, finishing with five steals, three blocks, eight rebounds and nine points. Freshman Logan Nutt added seven points and senior Sydney Reed dished out a team-high five assists.
The Mounties, who previously won their last two games, fall to 4-7 overall and 3-4 in the PSAC, while Lock Haven improves to 6-6 overall and 3-5 in conference.
The Mounties drilled four 3-pointers in the first quarter, while limiting the Bald Eagles to just four field goals to build an 18-13 lead after one period. However, the Mounties scored just one field goal through the opening five minutes of the second period, allowing the Eagles to trim the deficit to one with 6:01 to go.
The Mounties responded with a 7-0 run over the next two minutes to lead 27-20, but LHU countered with a 13-5 run to close out the half and take their first lead, 33-32.
The Bald Eagles extended their lead to five, 39-34, through the opening four minutes, but a trifecta by Whitfield cut the Mountaineer deficit to two with 6:27 to go in the third. However, a pair of Bald Eagles’ free throws extended their lead to double-figures for the first time at the 2:10 mark.
After outscoring the Mounties, 23-9 in the third period, the Bald Eagles kept MU at bay, putting the game away with a 17-15 final period.
The Bald Eagles outscored the Mounties 30-24 in the paint, while doubling MU in rebounds, 60-30.
For LHU, Brooke Lawson came off the bench to score a game-high 26 points thanks to a 4-of-9 effort from behind the arch. Jaynelle Robinson was dominate in the paint, finishing with a 15-point, 13 rebound double-double, while reigning PSAC East Player of the Week Ahnera Parker added a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double.
The Mountaineers return to Decker on Wednesday night, Jan. 12 at 5:30 p.m. when Shippensburg University comes to town.