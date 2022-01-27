The Mansfield University women's basketball team were defeated in PSAC competition by the visiting Kutztown Golden Bears in a 74-44 loss on Wednesday, Jan. 26 in Decker Gymnasium.
The loss results in a 5-11 overall record and 4-8 conference record for the Mountaineers, while the Golden Bears improve to 17-4 overall and 10-2 within the conference.
Despite a solid performance from senior Paige Whitfield who scored a team-high 14 points on 6-of-13 shooting, the Mounties were overpowered by the Golden Bears' own strong shooting night as they went 55.1 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from behind the arc. Turnovers also proved fatal for the Mounties as the Golden Bears scored 30 points off of Mansfield's 19 turnovers.
Whitfield set the pace offensively for the Mounties to open the game, scoring 9 of her 14 total points within the period, but it wasn't enough as the Golden Bears still left the quarter with a nine-point advantage. Following multiple turnovers from the Mounties in the second quarter, the Golden Bear lead would grow to 22 points by the end of the half.
The Mounties held their own in the third quarter by equaling the Golden Bears 13-point total within the period, but could not ultimately make any significant dents into the Golden Bears' lead heading into the final quarter. Up 22 points on the Mounties to start the fourth quarter, the Golden Rams would maintain their advantage through the rest of the game to take the win.
Sophomore Emilie Leidig was the second-highest scorer for Mansfield with nine points on 3-of-5 three-point shooting. Junior Jasmine Hilton contributed seven points and five rebounds, while sophomore Logan Nutt also added seven points and brought down six boards.
Naia Pulliam and Abbey Hearn were the high-scorers for the Golden Bears, each with 13 points for the evening.
The Mountaineers will compete at home again on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. in Decker Gymnasium as they welcome the West Chester Golden Rams for more PSAC action.