Sophomore Bobby Curry was dominate in middle relief and senior Brady Mengel did a little bit of everything in his first start at third base to lead the Mansfield University baseball team to an 11-5 victory over Shepherd University in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division action on Monday afternoon, March 21 at Corning Community College.
Mengel ended the game with a Derek Jeter jump-throw to first base to put an exclamation point on a lights out day at the hot corner, recording eight put outs without an error, putting a major impact on the day defensively. Mengel also reached base four times on offense, finishing 2-for-3 with two walks, two runs scored and an RBI.
The Mountaineers' (8-10, 2-4 PSAC East) offense had an extremely productive afternoon, pounding out 12 hits to score 11 runs, while stealing a season-high 10 bases.
Senior Samuel Freedman and sophomore Marcus Nales each drove in a pair of runs and finished with two hits, while Nales added a two-bagger and Freedman stole three bases. Sophomore Shay Gustafson continues his hot start to the season, notching two hits, two stolen bases, an RBI and run scored. Senior Ben Osborne was also 2-for-3 with two walks, a run and RBI, while sophomore Dylan Mercedes drove in a run, scored and hit a double.
Sophomore Luke Payne battled through the opening four and 1/3 innings to give the Mounties a quality start on the mound, allowing three earned runs and striking out one. Curry retired the final two hitter sin the fifth before tossing three scoreless and handing the ball to senior Justin Marykwas, who allowed one run in the ninth before retiring the side.
Shepherd (8-8-1, 3-2-1 PSAC East) scored the opening run in the bottom of the first inning, but the Mountaineers responded with six runs in the top of the third to take a 6-1 lead.
The Mounties batted around, while using three hits, one Rams' error and three walks to plate six runs in the inning. Nales (2) and Mercedes highlighted the rally with RBI doubles, while Freedman also picked up an RBI.
Shepherd responded with a run in the top of the fifth, but Curry took over and limited the damage the rest of the way, while keeping the Rams off the board.
Osborne drove in Nales with a single in the eighth, before the Mounties broke the game open with four runs in the top of the ninth.
The Mounties again brought eight players to the dish, nothing a pair of hits and three walks. Freedman, Gustafson and sophomore Kurt Biesecker drove in runs during the rally to help put the game out of reach.
Tanner Dixon was charged with the loss for the Rams in the mound, while Joey Schwartz finished the day 3-for-3 with three runs and an RBI to lead the offense.
The Mounties begin a three-game series with PSAC East foe East Stroudsburg University at home on Friday, March 25 for a single 2 p.m. game.