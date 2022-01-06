Junior Jasmine Hilton recorded a 28-point, 13-rebound double-double to power the Mansfield University women’s basketball team to a 75-65 victory over Clarion University on the road in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) crossover action on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 2.
The Mountaineers (3-6, 2-3 PSAC) surpasses their previous season-high in points by 16, thanks to a season-best 45 percent (28-of-62) shooting from the floor and 42 percent (8-of-19) shooting from three. Clarion falls to 2-8 overall and 1-4 in the PSAC.
Hilton was dominant from the floor and on the glass, making 12-of-20 shots, including 1-of-1 from deep and 3-of-4 from the charity stripe. Hilton’s 13 rebounds helped the Mountaineers carry a 43 to 30 advantage on the boards, while the defense forced 18 turnovers off a game-high nine steals. Senior Paige Whitfield led the team in steals with three, while adding a game-high six assists, five rebounds and 11 points. Fellow senior Sydney Reed also reached double figures, scoring 13 points, while going a perfect 2-of-2 at the free-throw line and 3-of-7 from behind the arch.
Sophomore Logan Nutt added eight rebounds and freshman Sophomores Kenedy Stroup and Emilie Leidig each added six points.
Hilton kicked off the scoring with a pair of layups to put the Mounties up 4-0 with 6:54 to go in the first. However, the Golden Eagles countered with an 8-0 run to take their first lead of the game. Clarion extended their lead to as much as 10 in the first quarter thanks to 58 percent shooting and five trifectas.
Clarion extended their lead to 31-19 with 5:06 remaining in the second quarter before the Mountaineers completely flipped the script to end the period on a dominate 15-2 run to take a 34-33 lead into the break. Hilton had eight points and Reed knocked down a pair of triples to lead the Mounties.
The Mountaineers matched Clarions’ effort in the third quarter, 14-14, before erupting again in the final period with a 27-18 run. The Mountaineers saved their best for last, shooting an impressive 62 percent (8-of-13) from the field and 50 percent (3-of-6) from three. Hilton scored 14 of her game-high 28 points in the fourth quarter.
Sierra Bermudez led the Golden Eagles with 25 points, five rebounds and four assists.
The Mountaineers return home on Wednesday night, Jan. 5 when they welcome PSAC foe East Stroudsburg University to Decker Gymnasium.