The Mansfield University athletic programs announced their 2021-22 team Most Improved and Most Valuable Players at the sixth installment of the Mountie Awards on Wednesday, May 26.
Women's Cross Country
MVP: Aneisa Dodson
Earned All-PSAC with an 11th-place finish at the PSAC Championships with a time of 23:18.1 … Placed 5th in the Bloomsburg Mansfield Dual 5k with a time of 19:38.0 ... 26th in the LHU Open/Invitational with a time of 22:44.5 ... 14th at the Don Cathcart Invitational with a time of 24:10.8 ... 10th in the R. K. Munsey Invitational 5k with a time of 19:30.8 ... competed in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Cross Country Championships 6k to earn a 22:45.5 32nd place finish.
MIP: Angie Colon
Placed 13th in the Bloomsburg Mansfield Dual 5k with a time of 21:23.0 ... 125th in the LHU Open/Invitational with a time of 25:10.9 ... 15th at the Don Cathcart Invitational with a time of 24:15.0 ... 52nd in the R. K. Munsey Invitational 5k with a time of 21:52.0 ... 105th at the PSAC Cross Country Championships with a time of 26:06.9 ... competed in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Cross Country Championships 6k to earn a 24:44.6 113th place finish.
Men's Cross Country
MVP: David Wootten
Finished 8th in the Bloomsburg Mansfield Dual 5k with a time of 16:48 … 113th in the LHU Open/Invitational 8k with a time of 27:34.2 … 22nd in the Don Cathcart Invitational 8k with a time of 28:14.8 … 31st in the R. K. Munsey Invitational 8k with a time of 27:46.2 … 60th in the PSAC Championships 8k with a personal best of 28:05.5 … and competed in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Championships 10k to earn 96th place with a time of 34:37.7.
MIP: Isaac Showers
Finished 60th in the Don Cathcart Invitational 8k with a time of 31:33.0 … 59th in the R. K. Munsey Invitational 8k with a time of 30:03.3 … 113th in the PSAC Championships 8k with a personal best time of 29:54.22 … and competed in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Championships 10k to earn 119th place with a time of 35:54.2.
Field Hockey
MVP: August Lewis
Appeared in 18 games as goalkeeper ... totaled 113 saves with a season high of 16 against Shippensburg (9/25) ... ranked second in the PSAC in save percentage and third in saves, scoring, opponent scoring average and shots ... recorded a 0.796 save percentage ... double digit saves four times ... added four shutouts ... tallied 1026 minutes for the season.
MIP: Laura Hunsberger
Played in six games at midfield ... recorded one assist against Mercyhurst (9/29) ... recorded one shot on goal ... totaled 57 minutes for the season.
Women's Soccer
MVP: Kaitlyn Rueppel
Appeared in 18 games at midfield, starting 17 games ... led the Mountaineers in goals with four, shots with 36 and shots on goal with 18 ... had the game-winning goal in the Mountaineer victory over Roberts Wesleyan ... tallied 1229 minutes on the season.
MIP: Madison Zachwieja
Appeared 13 games at midfield, starting in two games ... recorded three shots on the year with one coming on goal ... played 368 minutes on the season.
Sprint Football
MVP: Cahsid Raymond
Started all eight games at quarterback as a freshman … named five-time CSFL Rookie of the Week and three-time CSFL Offensive Player of the Week … led CSFL in rushing yards per game … second in CSFL rushing touchdowns per game … number four in CSFL passing yards per game … rushed for 900 yards on 112 attempts to become program leader for rushing yards in a season … leader in rushing touchdowns in a season with 11 … ran for 80 yards versus Cornell (9/18) for second longest rush in program history … rushed for season-high 199 yards against St. Thomas Aquinas (10/8) to move into second place for rushing yards in a single game … threw for 1,210 yards to move into second place for passing yards in a season … completed an 83-yard pass against Cornell for longest completion in program history … notched second-best completion percentage in a single game with a season-high 81.6 percent against Penn (9/25) and fifth-best completion percentage in a season with 52.12 percent.
MIP: Gage Aumick
Appeared in all eight games as a freshman linebacker … totaled 47 tackles with a season-high of 10 versus Penn (9/25) … had 35 solo tackles … recovered fumbles against Chestnut Hill (10/1) and St. Thomas Aquinas (10/8) … recorded a pass break-up in four different games.
Women's Indoor Track and Field
MVP: Abigail Taylor
Taylor collected a silver medal and All-PSAC honors in the triple jump after she broke her own school record hitting a 11.43m mark ... First Mansfield field athlete since 2010-11 to earn the distinction of All-Conference during the Indoor season ... originally broke the record in her very first indoor competition, landing a mark of 11.40 at the Bison opener ... followed that up with first-place finished at the Al Hall Freedom Games and Highlander Invitational, with jumps of 11.04 and 11.14 meters, respectively.
MIP: Tedra Harrison
Competed in six races during the season … started the season with a 13th-place finish in the mile at the Al Hall Freedom Games (5:53.74) … set personal bests in the 3000m (11:44.74, 12th), mile (5:51.08, 30th) and 1000m (3:27.45, 18th) … competed in the DMR at the Bucknell Tune Up, finishing 2nd with a time of 13:53.36, before finishing 12th with a time of 13:49.20 at the Indoor PSAC Championship meet.
Men's Indoor Track and Field
MVP: Sean Ringgold
Competed in 16 races during the season … set the program 200-meter dash record with a time of 22.25 to place 4th at the PSAC Indoor Championships … recorded the 3rd best time in program history with a time of 7.03 in the 60-meter dash at the Bison Opener placing 6th … finished with seven top-5 finishes on the year … won the 400-meter (51.85) and 200-meter (22.52) at the Highlander Invitational … helped lead the 4x400-meter relay team to a 3rd-place finish at the Bucknell Tune Up (3:27.99).
MIP: Donoven Cook
Became 3rd All-time in program history with a long jump of 6.84m to win the Houghton Highlander Invite …. Finalist in every competition on the season … Scored at PSAC Championship after tearing hamstring with a jump of 6.73m to finish 8th and land on the podium.
Women's Basketball
MVP: Jasmine Hilton
Started in all 26 games as a junior at forward, logging 816 minutes ... earned All-PSAC East 2nd-Team ... led the team in points (12.6 ppg), made field goals (122), rebounds (8.6 rpg), and blocks (14) ... ranked second on the team in steals with 47 total ... scored a career-high 29 points on 76% shooting versus Shippensburg (1/12) ... grabbed a season-high 17 rebounds against Shepherd (2/26) ... made season-high four blocks against East Stroudsburg (2/16) ... recorded eight double-doubles ... connected on 77% of her free throws to rank first on the team ... had multiple blocks in three different games ... added 27 assists for the season.
MIP: Paige Whitfield
Started in all 26 games at guard and forward for a total of 847 minutes ... led the team in made three-pointers (42), assists (79), and steals (49) ... was the team's second-leading scorer (10.5 ppg) and rebounder (5 rpg) ... scored a career-high 24 points on 4-for-5 three-point shooting versus Millersville (2/12) ... grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds against Kutztown (2/19) ... and recorded a season-high eight assists against West Chester (1/29 ) ... had three or more steals in seven different games.
Men's Basketball
MVP: Justice Smith
Started 27 of 28 games played in for a total of 978 minutes … named PSAC East Rookie of the Year … earned PSAC East 2nd-Team All-Conference … set program-record for points in a single game with 56 (19-of-26) against Bloomsburg … finished one assist shy of a triple-double pulling in 12 rebounds and dishing out a game-high nine assists to earn PSAC East Player of the Week (02/02) … second in scoring (20.6 PPG), sixth in free throw percentage (.791), ninth in minutes (34.9 MPG), 10th in steals (1.6 SPG), 15th in rebounding (7.0 RBG) and assists (3.6 APG), and 16th in field goal percentage (.465) … finished the season with seven double-doubles … totaled 578 points, second all-time in program single-season history scored 37 points against Edinboro on Dec. 4 and 36 points against Millersville on Feb. 12 … scored in double figures in every game but four, including going over 20 points 13 times … had career-high 13 rebounds against West Chester (01/29).
MIP: Manir Waller
Appeared in 27 games, making four starts as a swingman … played 18.8 minutes per game … averaged 5.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists and 0.9 steals per game … scored in double figures five times … notched the first double-double of his career with 11 points and 10 rebounds against Bloomsburg (02/14) … scored a career-high 13 points and pulled in seven rebounds against Shippensburg (02/21) … finished third on the team with 139 rebounds … had multiple steaks in seven games with three steals three different times.
Baseball
MVP: Assaf Lowengart
Named 2nd-Team All-PSAC Utility Player … led the club in batting average (.356), hits (62), RBI (45), doubles (19), home runs (11), runs (43), slugging percentage (.678) and total bases (118). His marks for hits (10th), home runs (t-9th), total bases (6th), RBI (10th), slugging (10th), RBI (10th) and doubles (4th) were all in the top-10 in the entire PSAC … had a hit in 36-of-46 games, including 19 multiple hit games and four games of three or more base knocks … had multiple hits in every one of the Mountaineers' 7-game winning streak in late April … earned his first PSAC East Player of the Week honor on April 25 after going 7-for-16, (.438), with three home runs, nine RBI and five runs.
MIP: Shay Gustafson
Appeared in 30 games, making 22 starts in the Mountaineer outfield … hit .247 (23-for-93) with 17 runs, a double, triple and homerun … drove in 16 runs on the year … reached base safely 31 percent of the time … recorded a six-game hitting streak in March, featuring a 3-for-4 game in a win over West Chester … committed one error in 50 chances … made one appearance on the mound, tossing 1.1 innings.
Softball
MVP: Lacey O'Donnell
Named 2nd-Team All-PSAC East Outfielder … led the Mountaineers in batting average (.390), hits (30), triples (two), total bases (37), on-base-percentage (.440), stolen bases (six), runs (14) and at bats (77) … notched a .976 fielding percentage, committing just one error, adding 39 put outs and two assists … had multiple hits in 10 games, while finishing the season a perfect 6-for-6, including a 4-for-4 showing against Shippensburg.
MIP: Morgan Berndt
Joined the Mountaineers after spending two seasons with Converse ... Appeared in 18 games, making two starts in the Mountaineer outfield … hit .125 on the season (1-for-8), scoring four runs, and belting a double … finished with a .250 slugging percentage … committed just one error on the year
Women's Outdoor Track and Field
MVP: Skylar Brown
Qualified for PSAC Outdoor Championships in 4 events … Finished 2nd in 100 meter dash in PSAC Championship to earn silver with the second fastest time in program history (12.17) … Highest finish in program history in the event … Landed on the podium in the 200-meter dash with a 7th-place finish with a time of 25.45 … helped lead the 4x100-meter relay team to a program-record time of 49.03 at the conference championships … 4x100 team finished 7th to land on the podium … won the 100-meter dash at the LHU Invite with a time of 12.51 … placed 2nd in the 100-meter at the Millersville Metrics (12.58) and second in the 200-meter at the Elliston Earlybird (26.50) … finished top-10 in the 100- and 200-meter dash eight times on the season.
MIP: Carri Claypool
Competed in nine races on the season … finished with the team's top marks in the 1500- (5:12.32), 3000- (11:17.83) and 10,000-meter runs (43:23.99) … also finished with season bests in the 5000m (19:42.94, 1st) and 800m (2:39.29, 28th).
Men's Outdoor Track and Field
MVP: Sean Ringgold
Qualified for PSAC in 5 events … placed 4th in two events at PSAC Championship with a time of 21.83 in the 200-meter dash (school record) and 48.95 (3rd all-time) in the 400-meter dash … led 4x4 relay to an 8th-place finish (3.22.25) at the conference meet … led 4x4 relay to a victory at the LHU Qualifier with a time of 3:25.43 … won the 400-meter dash at the Hopkins Loyola Invite with a time of 49.83 … earned three 200-meter dash victories on the season: Jim Taylor Invitational (22.37), Millersville Metrics (21.83) and Elliston Earlybird Open (22.10) … earned top-10 finishes in every 200- and 400-meter dash on the season … set a personal best in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.03 at the Jim Taylor Invite to earn second place.
MIP: Abe Calderon
Started the season with a 4th-place finish in the 3000-meter run at the Al Hall Freedom Games (9:37.63) … bested that time at the VMI Classic with a personal record of 9:32.90 … ran a PR in the mile at the Highlander Invitational (16:58.94) to place 23rd … finished 2nd in the 5000-meter run at the Kane Invitational with a PR time of 16:58.94 … placed 17th in the 800-meter run with a PR time of 2:14.60 at the Bucknell Tune Up … compete in the DMR at the PSAC Indoor Track and Field Championships, finishing ninth with a time of 11:03.61.