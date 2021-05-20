The Mansfield University Athletic Department is partnering with the Mansfield United campaign to launch its inaugural 30-day Giving Challenge, a friendly fundraising battle between coaches, current student-athletes and the most recent athletic alumni.
The challenge kicks off today, May 18 and will run through Friday, June 11.
The individual student-athlete and the athletic program that generates the most financial support will be crowned the 2021 Mountaineer Athletics Challenge winners. The support generated through this competition will contribute to a wide array of individual athletic program needs, such as athletic scholarships, equipment and gear, and training and travel costs.
To support your favorite athletic program, click here.
“We know that a significant contributor to athletic success at the collegiate level is financial support,” Director of Alumni Relations Casey Wood said. “The more funds we raise to recruit and retain the right student-athletes for our programs, the more competitive we become. Likewise, supporting our teams and student-athletes through facility enhancements, upgraded equipment and gear, and training and travel costs is always vital.”
Throughout the 30-day Challenge, the Mansfield University Sports Information office will release a variety of stories, statistics and historical pieces that will represent the number of each day.
“The Mountaineer Athletic Challenge provides a platform for everyone to get involved and support their favorite athletic programs,” Wood added. “It's a friendly competition to see which athletic program will raise the most funds. In the end, everyone is a winner because 100% of the support received through the Mansfield United campaign and the Mountaineer Athletic Challenge goes directly to the athletic program or programs in which supporters designate.”
The Mansfield United campaign launched in December, asking alumni, fans, stakeholders, friends, and community members to unite and invest in Mansfield's continued growth and prominence. When you give to Mansfield University, you empower current and future Mounties to Dream Big and provide the necessary support to turn these dreams into new realities. Unite with us today and invest in the future of Mansfield University.
“The Mansfield United campaign is an important contributor to enhancing our athletic programs,” Men’s Basketball Head Coach John Szentesy said. “I'm very excited about the launching of The Mountaineer Athletics Challenge. This is a great opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches, friends, relatives, alumni, and community members to work together in support of Mansfield University and Mansfield University Athletics.”
To support your favorite Mountaineer Athletic programs throughout the entire year, visit give.mansfield.edu. and click on the team you wish to give.
Keep up to date with all things Mountaineer Athletics by visiting gomounties.com and following the Athletic Departments official social media accounts (@MUmounties).