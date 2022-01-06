Fresh off their best season in a decade, third-year Head Coach Andrew Chalot and the Mansfield University baseball team have released the 2022 schedule.
In 2021, the Mountaineers improved their overall win total by six and conference by eight from 2019, the last full season for the program. The Mountaineers 11 conference wins was the most since 2010 when the program won 13 games and went to an NCAA Regional.
The Mountaineers will open their season with a trip to Glenville, W.V. on Friday-Saturday, Feb. 19 - 20 with a pair of games against Glenville State College, before traveling to Salem, W.Va. for a long-weekend with games against Ashland University, St. Cloud and Salem University on Friday, Feb. 25-Sunday, Feb. 27.
Mansfield wraps up their spring training schedule with a four-game series with Virginia State University on Saturday-Sunday, March 5-6 in Petersburg, Va. before opening PSAC East play on their way home with a stop at Shepherd University for a three-game series on Friday-Saturday, March 11-12.
The Mounties final weekend series will feature their first official Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East contest against the newest member, Shepherd University.
The Mounties remaining conference schedule will feature West Chester University, East Stroudsburg University, Kutztown University, Lock Haven University, Bloomsburg University, Shippensburg University and Millersville University. The Mountaineers earned a victory against every PSAC East opponent in 2021 except one.
The Mountaineers midweek, non-conference schedule will consist of doubleheaders against Walsh University (Ohio), Slippery Rock University, D'Youville College and The College of Saint Rose.
New PSAC rules mandate that conference games will now be played as a single nine-inning contest on Friday, before closing the series with a seven-inning doubleheader on Saturday