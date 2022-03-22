The Mansfield University baseball team scored 18 runs with 13 different players recording hits to split with Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division foe West Chester University on Sunday, March 20 at Corning Community College. The Mounties took game one, 8-5 before falling in the nightcap, 14-8.
The Mounties (7-10, 1-4 PSAC East) pounded out 13 hits in game one and 10 hits in game two on the cold and rainy afternoon against one of the top teams in the conference.
In game one, junior Brittain Shander (3-for-4, two runs, RBI, 2B) and sophomore Shay Gustafson (3-for-4, two runs, RBI, 3B) led the way offensively with three hits each. Senior Assaf Lowengart drove in two runs with a double and scored, while sophomore Dylan Mercedes added a pair of hits, including a double and drove in a run. Senior Brady Mengel rounded out the multi-hit Mountaineers with a double and RBI, while freshman Brycen Rearick hit the first home run of his career to put the exclamation point on the victory.
The Mountaineer bullpen also excelled, as junior Josh Colon and freshman Austin Lewis combined to shut the door over the final three and 2/3 innings, allowing just one run and striking out four to seal the victory for MU. Colon earned the win and Lewis earned the save. Sophomore Ryan King struck out five through the opening three and 1/3 innings, allowing four runs.
The Mounties opened the scoring with two runs in the first inning after Lowengart doubled to plate Gustafson and then came around to score on a Rams' throwing error to give the Mounties a 2-0 lead.
The Rams (14-3, 5-1 PSAC East) got on the board with a run in the second, but the Mounties extended their lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the third after Lowengart picked up his second RBI of the game by driving in Shander with a sac fly, before Mercedes drove in Gustafson to round out the rally.
The Rams used a 3-run top of the fourth to tie the game at four, but the Mounties answered with three more runs in the bottom half of the frame to regain the lead at 7-4. The Mounties finished the inning with four extra-base hits by Freedman, Mengel, Shander and Gustafson and three RBI.
Both teams traded runs in the fifth and sixth, but the combo of Colon and Lewis on the mound proved to be the difference, closing out the win for MU.
For WCU, Dylan Howanitz landed the loss in relief, while Corey Stouffer finished 3-for-4 with a triple, run scored and RBI to lead the offense.
In game two, eight different Mountaineers notched hits, while Lowengart (2B, two RBI) and junior Alan Bautista (2B, two runs, RBI) each finished with two hits. Freshman Ryan Verbonitz drove in a run and scored, while freshman Ryan Scott drove in two runs with the first hit of his career.
Senior Lorenzo Febbo and sophomore Ian Wilbur led the Mountaineer bullpen in the nightcap and did not allow an earned run over the final four and 2/3 innings, while striking out four. Freshman Jacob Houtz landed the loss in the circle, allowing seven runs through two innings, strikeout out three.
After the Rams scored two runs through the opening two innings, the Mounties erupted for four runs in the bottom of the second to take a 4-2 lead. Lowengart (2) and Verbonitz drove in runs during the rally, which was ignited by Mengel and Freedman.
However, the Rams scored 11 runs over the next three innings to ultimately put the game out of reach. MU plated two runs in the seventh and ninth, but left four runners on base to halt the comeback.
Andrew Cantwell earned the win on the mound for the Rams, who recorded a game-high 12 hits, led by a 3-for-6, three run, three RBI effort from Joe Kaleck.
The Mountaineers are back in action tomorrow afternoon at 2 p.m. as they host Shepherd University at Corning Community College in a PSAC East game. Shepherd, however, will serve as the home team because the Mounties were home for a doubleheader in Shepherd, Pa. last weekend.