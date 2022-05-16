The men’s and women’s basketball programs will be hosting a four-day clinic from Monday, June 20 through Thursday, June 23 inside Decker Gymnasium with each training session beginning at 9 a.m. and concluding at noon.

The campers will work on fundamental basketball skills such as: shooting, ball handling, footwork and defense in a controlled setting that will also feature daily competitions. The clinic, which is priced at $150 and is for anyone ages seven through 14, will be capped off at 100 campers. To learn more and register, click here.

Women's Head Coach Amy Senefelder, women's assistant coaches John Davis and Jakob Woobs, Men's Head Coach John Szentesy and current student-athletes will help run the event.

DETAILS

Dates: 6/20/22 – 6/23/22

Check-in time: 8:30 – 8:45AM on 6/20/22

Price: $150

Cap on camp: 100

Age group: 7-14

Gender: Male and Female

Location: Mansfield University, Decker Gymnasium

Times of each day: 9AM – 12PM

Detailed Schedule of events per day:

9AM – Daily announcements and warm-ups

9:30AM – Skills sessions and stations

10:30AM – Daily competitions

11AM – Guest speaker

11:30AM – 2-on-2 or 3-on-3 games

12PM - Dismissal

Questions? Please contact:

Women's Basketball Head Coach Amy Senefelder: asenefelder@mansfield.edu or 570-662-4864

Men's Basketball Head Coach John Szentesy: jszentesy@mansfield.edu or 570-662-4862

