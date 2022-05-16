The men’s and women’s basketball programs will be hosting a four-day clinic from Monday, June 20 through Thursday, June 23 inside Decker Gymnasium with each training session beginning at 9 a.m. and concluding at noon.
The campers will work on fundamental basketball skills such as: shooting, ball handling, footwork and defense in a controlled setting that will also feature daily competitions. The clinic, which is priced at $150 and is for anyone ages seven through 14, will be capped off at 100 campers. To learn more and register, click here.
Women's Head Coach Amy Senefelder, women's assistant coaches John Davis and Jakob Woobs, Men's Head Coach John Szentesy and current student-athletes will help run the event.
DETAILS
Dates: 6/20/22 – 6/23/22
Check-in time: 8:30 – 8:45AM on 6/20/22
Price: $150
Cap on camp: 100
Age group: 7-14
Gender: Male and Female
Location: Mansfield University, Decker Gymnasium
Times of each day: 9AM – 12PM
Detailed Schedule of events per day:
9AM – Daily announcements and warm-ups
9:30AM – Skills sessions and stations
10:30AM – Daily competitions
11AM – Guest speaker
11:30AM – 2-on-2 or 3-on-3 games
12PM - Dismissal
Questions? Please contact:
Women's Basketball Head Coach Amy Senefelder: asenefelder@mansfield.edu or 570-662-4864
Men's Basketball Head Coach John Szentesy: jszentesy@mansfield.edu or 570-662-4862