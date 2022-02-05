The Mansfield University men's basketball team's contest with Shippensburg University scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 5 has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. A make-up date will be announced as soon as one is made available.
The women's game at Shippensburg will still be played at 2 p.m. tomorrow afternoon.
Please note: Because of the ever-changing nature of COVID-19 and safety protocols and winter weather advisories - game/event dates, times, locations, and/or opponents are subject to change at any time. All updates will be announced at gomounties.com and on the department's official social media accounts.
