Fresh off their most dominate offensive game of the season, the Mansfield University women’s basketball is seeking their second straight win when they welcome East Stroudsburg University to Decker Gymnasium at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
BUILDING MOMENTUM
The Mounties (3-6, 2-3 PSAC), who have already surpassed their conference win total while matching their overall wins from 2019-20 (last full season of competition), are in a three-way tie for fourth in the PSAC East. A win over ESU tomorrow and help around the league could vault the Mounties into second in the Eastern Division, the highest mark in program history.
Junior forward has hit her stride in her second season in the red and black and is coming off the best game of her career, recording a career-high 28-point, 13-rebound in the Mountaineers convincing win over Clarion on Sunday.
Hilton has a double-double in two of the previous three games and has scored in double-figures in all three contests. Hilton’s 28 points is the highest by anyone in the program in three years. After a slow start to the season, the junior has jumped to fourth in the conference in rebounding (8.4) and the top-25 in scoring (11.4).
As she has proven throughout her career, senior Paige Whitfield has done a little bit of everything for the Mountaineers this season and is averaging 9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists through nine games.
Sophomore Logan Nutt has added a presence inside for MU and enters Wednesday pulling in five rebounds per game in nine starts. Senior Sydney Reed continues to shoot well from behind the arch, currently ranking fifth in the conference in 3-point percentage (37 percent) and seventh in makes (21).
LAST TIME OUT
Hilton recorded a 28-point, 13-rebound double-double to power the Mounties to a 75-65 victory over Clarion University on Sunday afternoon.
The Mountaineers surpasses their previous season-high in points by 16, thanks to a season-best 45 percent (28-of-62) shooting from the floor and 42 percent (8-of-19) shooting from three. Clarion falls to 2-8 overall and 1-4 in the PSAC.
Hilton was dominate from the floor and on the glass, making 12-of-20 shots, including 1-of-1 from deep and 3-of-4 from the charity stripe.
SCOUTING THE WARRIORS
Record: 1-7, 0-5 PSAC
Last Time Out: W, 57-47 vs. Holy Family
Last Five: 1-4
On the Road: 0-5
All-Time vs. MU: 63-16 (16 game winning-streak)
Head Coach: Stephanie Del Preore (2nd season, Marist ’04)
Leading Scorer: Cassie Ksiazek (16.0 PPG, 3 games played); Ryan Weise (8.9 PPG, 7 games played)
ON THIS DATE
1/6/2017: Kelly Powers Mansfield Past Cheyney for 62-57 PSAC Win
Brielle Kelly scored a game-high 19 points to power Mansfield past Cheyney 62-57 for the Mountaineers' first PSAC win of the season.
Kelly connected on 8-of-14 field goals in the game and was a perfect 3-3 at the charity stripe to lead Mansfield (3-9, 1-7 PSAC) offensively. The junior scored 12 of her game high 19 points in the second half while pulling down eight rebounds. Bella Ricci was the only other Mountaineer in double figure scoring, coming off the bench to put up 11 points.
Rumbaugh was just shy of her third double-double of the season with nine points and nine rebounds. Tianna Jackson and Steph Davis each added eight points.
NEXT UP
The Mountaineers are back on the road on Saturday, Jan, 8 for a PSAC contest with nearby Bloomsburg University at 1 p.m.