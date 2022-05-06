The Mansfield University baseball team dropped a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division doubleheader on the road at Millersville University, 9-1 and 17-0 on Thursday afternoon, May 5.
The Mounties fall to 22-24 overall and 11-14 in the PSAC East, while the first-place Marauders improve to 36-12 overall and 17-6 in conference.
In game one, the Mounties scored their lone run on the afternoon when junior Brittain Shander was plated on an RBI-single by senior Ben Osborne after belting a double earlier in the inning. The run knotted the contest at one in the bottom of the third inning.
However, the Marauders responded with two runs in the top of the third before tacking on five runs in both the sixth and seventh inning to put the game out of reach. The Marauders out-hit MU, 14-3.
Shander led the offense with a double and a run scored, while Osborne picked up an RBI. Sophomore Luke Payne was dealt the loss, allowing two earned runs on five hits, while striking out one in 3.1 innings of work.
The Marauders offense was powered by Bren Taylor, who went 3-for-5 with a double, four RBI and three runs scored, while Ben Wilchacky picked up his eighth victory on the year on the mound, going four innings, striking out six and allowing one run.
In the nightcap, the Mounties offense was limited to five hits in nine innings and could not crack the scoreboard, while the Marauders plated 17 runs on 14 hits to secure the sweep on the afternoon.
Sophomore Zachary Shertzer and freshman Ryan Verbonitz each collected a pair of singles to lead the MU offense. Sophomore Eric Gustofson landed the loss in the circle, allowing five earned runs in four complete innings, striking out a pair.
For the Ville, Conor Cook did not allow a run in seven innings to land the victory, while Thomas Caufield homered, tripled and drove in five runs to lead the offense.
The Mounties host the Marauders on Saturday, May 7 at Corning C.C. in Corning, N.Y. at 1 p.m. for Senior Day.