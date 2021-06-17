The Mansfield University athletic department is sending the 30-Days of Giving Fundraising Challenge into overtime to allow the competition between its 13 programs to run through the end of June.
The challenge kicked off on May 18 and will now end on June 30. To support your favorite athletic program, click here.
The athletic program that generates the most financial support will be crowned the 2021 Mountaineer Athletics Challenge winners. The support generated through this competition will contribute to a wide array of individual athletic program needs, such as athletic scholarships, equipment and gear, and training and travel costs.
Several programs are neck and neck with one another. The top-3 standings are provided below.
1. Field Hockey
2. Women’s Soccer
3, Sprint Football