Eighth-year Head Coach Brittany Hansrote and the Mansfield University field hockey program have announced its 18-game schedule for the 2022 season.
Mansfield is set to open the season on Sept. 3 and 4 when they travel to Kutztown University for the Dr. Art DeGenaro Field Hockey Classic. The Classic features – Kutztown, Southern Connecticut, St. Michaels College and the Mounties. Mansfield takes on Southern Connecticut at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 before closing the weekend with Saint Michaels at 11 a.m. on Sept. 4.
The Mountaineers continue non-conference competition throughout September with home contests with Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) (Sept. 10) , Mercyhurst (Sept. 21) and Kutztown (Sept. 28), while they will travel to Shippensburg (Sept. 14), Maryville (Sept. 24), and Lindenwood (Sept. 25).
The Mountaineers open Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) action by traveling to IUP on Oct. 1 for a 7 p.m. start.
The contest against Shippensburg on Saturday, Oct. 15 will serve as Military Appreciation and will be an all-day celebration at Karl Van Norman Field. Field Hockey kicks off the day at noon, while sprint football and women's soccer will also host contests at Van Norman Field throughout the event.
The Mounties close out the 2022 campaign with road contests at Mercyhurst (Nov. 1) and West Chester (Nov. 5) before returning home to Van Norman Field for Senior Day when they host Millersville on Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. for the season finale.
