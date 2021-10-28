Sophomore Alex Esterling scored her team-high 13th goal of the season to tie the game at one, but Millersville University countered with two-unanswered scores to earn a 3-1 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) victory on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 23.
The Mountaineers fall to 8-8, 6-2 PSAC, while third-ranked Millersville improves to 13-2, 6-2 PSAC.
The Marauders opened the scoring with a goal in the fifth minute, but Esterling knotted the game at one just four minutes later.
However, that was the final Mountaineer score and the Marauders added a goal in the third and fourth period to secure the victory.
Five Mountaineers recorded shots, led by two by sophomore defender Hannah Meyer. Meyer and Holland recorded both shots on goal.
Sophomore goalkeeper August Lewis finished with nine saves in 60 minutes.
Millersville led in shots, 20-6 and penalty corners, 16-2.
Bri Harsh scored twice and Kayla Michaels added another to round out the Marauder scoring. Katie Strickland, Meredith Fagan and Kortlin Yetter were credited with assists. Kerstin Koons earned the victory in cage, finishing with one save.
The Mountaineers are back in action on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. at Bloomsburg University.