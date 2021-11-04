The Mansfield University field hockey team fell at #2 West Chester University, 7-0, in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) action on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 30.
The Mounties (9-9, 4-6 PSAC) remain in a three-way tie for the sixth and final PSAC postseason spot with Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Slippery Rock University. The Rock fell to Shippensburg this afternoon, paving the way for the Mountaineers to clinch if IUP falls to Kutztown tonight at 6 p.m.
The Mountaineers have the opportunity to reach the PSAC Tournament for back-to-back years for the first time in program-history.
West Chester (13-3, 7-2 PSAC) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half before putting the game out of reach with four scores in the second half. Valerie van Kuijck and Paige Wolfe each scored twice for WCU.
Sophomore August Lewis made a game-high 14 saves. Sophomore Hannah Meyer led MU’s offense with three shots, including two on goal.
Claire Nielsen earned the win in cage for the Golden Rams.
Saturday’s contest was the Mountaineers’ regular-season finale. If the Mounties clinch a postseason berth tonight, they will play in the PSAC Championship Tournament quarterfinal on Tuesday, Nov. 2.