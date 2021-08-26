After being selected seventh for the second straight season that the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Preseason Coaches poll was announced, the Mansfield University field hockey team will look to once again repeat as spoilers in 2021.
Two-time PSAC Field Hockey Coach of the Year Brittany Hansrote ’10 enters her seventh season as the leader of the Mounties and is no stranger to playing the role as the spoiler. The Mounties, who were picked seventh, sit just one slot out of the top six and a trip to the PSAC Championships.
The Mounties, who had their 2020 season cancelled due to COVID-19, return nine veterans and 11 rookies from last season’s recruiting class.
The Mounties were also ranked seventh in the preseason poll in 2019, where they finished 12-7 overall with a 6-4 PSAC record. The Mounties went on to win their most games in over a decade and a berth in the Conference Championship tournament.
Mansfield is set to open the season on Sept. 4 and 5 when they host the Dr. Art DeGenaro Field Hockey Classic at Karl Van Norman Field.
The Classic features – Kutztown, Southern Connecticut, St. Michaels College and the Mounties. Mansfield takes on St. Michael's at 11 a.m. on Sept. 4 before closing the weekend by hosting Southern Connecticut at 2 p.m. on Sept. 6.
Listed below are the preseason PSAC field hockey coaches polls. First place votes are in parenthesis.
1. West Chester (9)
2. East Stroudsburg
3. Shippensburg (2)
4. Kutztown
5. Millersville
6. Bloomsburg
7. Mansfield
8. IUP
9. Slippery Rock
10. Mercyhurst
11. Seton Hill