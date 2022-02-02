All Mountaineer field hockey alumni are invited to participate in the annual Alumni Game scheduled for Sunday, May 1.
Game time is set for Noon at Karl Van Norman Field. The event will feature the current Mansfield field hockey team competing against former players. Family and friends are welcome to join and there will be a post-game tailgate afterwards.
Mansfield University Alumni Weekend will take place on the weekend of April, 30 - May 1.
Anyone interested in attending must complete the Alumni Game online registration form above. Please contact Head Coach Brittany Hansrote with questions at bhansrot@mansfield.edu or (570) 662-4637.