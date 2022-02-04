Mansfield University Athletics' Kid's Night Out scheduled for tomorrow, Feb. 4 has been cancelled due to weather concerns. Field Hockey and Women's soccer will host the next event on Friday, Feb. 18.
The event is open to children in kindergarten to sixth grade and will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Cost is just $10 for one child and $8 for an additional child. Participants are encouraged to register online by clicking here.
Proceeds for Kids Night Out supports Mountaineer women's soccer and field hockey programs.
A variety of fun activities and sports will be available inside the gymnasium.
Please contact Caitlin Hoover at choover@mansfield.edu with any questions.
Future Dates
Friday, February 18, 2022
Friday, March 4, 2022
Friday, April 1, 2022
Friday, May 6, 2022