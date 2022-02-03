Junior Jasmine Hilton notched a 23-point, 12-rebound double-double to lead the Mansfield University women’s basketball team to overtime with visiting Bloomsburg University, but the Huskies drilled the dagger with two seconds remaining to exact Decker Gymnasium with a 57-55 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) victory on Wednesday night, Feb. 2.
The Mounties fall to 6-12 overall and 5-9 in the PSAC after nearly upsetting the third-place Huskies (14-8, 12-4 PSAC).
After closing regulation on an 8-2 run, the Huskies scored the first two baskets in overtime to take a 51-47 lead with 3:36 to go. Hilton scored the next four points of the game, highlighted by a converted 3-point play, to tie the game at 51 with 1:42 remaining.
Both teams scored on their next two possessions setting up the game-winning jumper with two seconds on the clock by Bloomsburg’s leading scorer, Meghan Corridoni.
Hilton finished 9-of-25 from the floor and pulled down six rebounds on both the offensive and defensive end to power the MU offense. Freshman Logan Nutt had a career night, finishing with a season-best 16 points and six rebounds. Whitfield added 11 points and seven rebounds, while senior Kira Merritt dished out a team-high five assists.
Coming out of the break leading 27-24, the Mounties held a 37-34 advantage following a deadlocked third period where the Huskies held the advantage, 11-10.
However, the Huskies quickly knotted the game at 37 just 1:36 into the final period. The Mounties regained the lead at the 7:46 mark, setting up an electric finish.
A bucket by Hilton at the 4:54 mark sparked a 6-0 Mountaineer run to make it 44-39 with two minutes remaining.
The Huskies, sparked by a full-court press, went on an 8-2 run in the final 1:36 of regulation, capped off by a game-tying layup with seven seconds remaining to send the game into overtime.
In the first half, the Huskies led 10-5 coming out of the first media timeout, but a pair of layups from Hilton and Nutt and a trifecta by Whitfield gave the Mounties their first lead of the night, 12-10 with 2:47 to go.
The Mountaineers scored the final 11 points of the period to carry a 16-10 lead into the second quarter.
The Mountaineers extended the run to 13 straight before Bloomsburg countered with a 4-0 run to make it 18-14 with 8:13 to go in the second.
The Mounties led by as much as nine in the second quarter, but the Huskies closed out the half on a 5-0 run to trim their deficit to 27-23 at the break. Hilton led the way with 11 points and six rebounds.
For BU, Corridoni finished with a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double, while Emma Saxson added 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
The Mounties travel to Shippensburg University on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 1 p.m. for a PSAC contest.